Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua event sees Pay Per View drop

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua competing in separate events will see a significant price drop for Pay Per View subscribers.

Coinciding with an announcement by His Highness Turki Alalshikh, Wilder and Joshua’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ will be far less than usual worldwide.

Making the announcement, Alalshikh stated: “We are proud to be hosting one of the most exciting nights of boxing that has ever been seen.

Day of Reckoning PPV Price

“Every single fight on this card could be the headliner! We want all boxing fans to be able to join the evening with us. Therefore, we have requested that all of our broadcast partners reduce the Pay Per View to these prices to offer exceptional value for the fans: US + Canada: 39.99 USD, UK: 19.99 GBP, and the Rest of the World: 21.99 USD.

So, on Saturday, 23 December, fight fans will witness an explosive night of action at an affordable price point.

Day of Reckoning promises to be an action-filled night of entertainment as part of Riyadh Season. In a UK broadcast first, both DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office will broadcast simultaneously for fans to watch in the UK and Ireland.

In an unprecedented card, former two-time Unified World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua goes against Otto Wallin in the Day of Reckoning co-main Event.

The pair are closing in on challenging for world title honors.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

In the other co-main Event, former WBO World Champion Joseph Parker takes on the Bronze Bomber and former WBC world titleholder Deontay Wilder.

Recent world title challenger Daniel Dubois will bid to put his name back up in lights when he enters into a battle of the giants against Big Baby Jarrell Miller.

IBF number one contender Filip Hrgovic is fighting Mark De Mori in another heavyweight shootout.

WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol will make an 11th defense against Lyndon Arthur. Former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will take on Unbeaten British Cruiserweight Ellis Zorro.

Back with the heavyweights, the fearsome Arslanbek Makhmudov will face the European champion Agit Kabayel.

Finally, top heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez will close in on a world title shot if he can overcome Junior Fa in Riyadh.

You do not need to be a subscriber to buy this event.

Furthermore, customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase via the DAZN app or TNT Sports Box Office via Sky at https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports – €29.99 or €34.99 [on the day].

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.