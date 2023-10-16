Fury avoids fan unrest, drops UK Pay Per View price for Ngannou

The clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou on October 28 has avoided any fan unrest by dropping the price of the Pay Per View.

Fury’s usual price tag of £24.95 has been eased to £21.95 to stave off any backlash from the British boxing fraternity.

World Boxing News had revealed that the UK market was braced for another rise. The fear came after Fury vs Ngannou was confirmed on US PPV for eighty bucks.

Fury on TNT Sports Box Office

Those who fork out the money in the UK and Ireland will witness two worlds collide as Fury faces Ngannou exclusively live on TNT Sports Box Office.

Fury vs Ngannou is part of Riyadh Season. This season runs throughout winter in the Kingdom’s largest city.

The current WBC heavyweight champion, Fury, will be stepping into the ring with the WBC title he’s held since beating Deontay Wilder in 2020.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Ngannou, is a former UFC heavyweight champion. He will make his boxing debut after trading the octagon for the ring.

However, the World Boxing Council title belt will not be on the line when the first bell goes. The WBC does support the fight. But the rules state that Ngannou must be ranked in the top fifteen to gain a shot.

An all-heavyweight undercard will support Fury’s return to boxing. The co-feature is Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) vs. David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs).

The battle between two unbeaten British fighters has the British Heavyweight title belt on the line.

Elsewhere on the undercard, former WBO heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker will take on Canada’s Simon Kean.

Highly rated heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma will also be in action in the sixth professional fight of his career.

Fury vs Ngannou PPV price

The undercard will be live on TNT Sports Box Office from 6 pm UK time, with the first hour available for anyone to watch.

The opening ceremony of the fourth edition of Riyadh Season will follow this. The event will feature several live performances before the main boxing event of the evening.

Fury v Ngannou PPV price is £21.95 in the UK and can be watched online via BT, Virgin Media TV, and Sky via the web or the TNT Sports Box Office App. You need not be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy this event.

Presented by Laura Woods alongside Carl Frampton and Dan Hardy, the highly anticipated fight will occur in Saudi Arabia. In addition, it marks the start of Riyadh Season, one of the world’s most extensive entertainment festivals.

Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.