Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery final press conference round-up

The pound-for-pound king is ready for his stadium coronation. Undisputed junior featherweight world champion Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) will defend all the belts against former two-weight world champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) on Monday, May 6 at Tokyo Dome.

This marks only the third boxing match at the world-famous venue, and the first since James “Buster” Douglas upset Mike Tyson for the undisputed heavyweight title in 1990.

The co-feature will see WBO bantamweight world champion Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) defend his strap against Japanese former kickboxing world champion Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs).

Inoue-Nery headlines a loaded card featuring FOUR world title fights streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT. Sky Sports will have coverage in the UK and Ireland beginning at 9 a.m.

Inoue and Nery are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 7:35 a.m. ET/4:35 a.m. PT.

Moloney vs. Takei ring walks are estimated for 6:25 a.m. ET/3:25 a.m. PT.

At Saturday’s press conference at the Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel, this is what the fighters and Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum had to say.

Bob Arum

“This is, I think, the greatest, most important boxing event in the history of Japan. After so many years since Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas fought at the Tokyo Dome, boxing is back at that famous, huge stadium in Tokyo for this event.”

“The challenger, Nery, is a familiar face here in Japan, and he is one of the best fighters in the lighter weight divisions in the world. Like all Mexican fighters, he is a warrior who will come here Monday night to do his best to emerge victorious in the fight.”

“‘Monster’ Inoue is now a legend in the sport of boxing. He is recognized in the sport, all over the world, as pound-for-pound the number one fighter. And so boxing fans, not only here in Japan, but all over the world, will be watching this event to see ‘The Monster’ perform because he is always Mr. Excitement.”

Naoya Inoue

“The time has come. I’m sure it’s going to be an excellent fight.”

Jason Moloney

“I’ve had an amazing preparation and am in the best condition of my career. I’m very excited to be part of this historic event and I’m so well-prepared to put on an incredible fight. I’m ready to defend my title.”

“Every time I step in the ring, I give my all, and I plan on giving the fans an exciting fight on Monday night.”

“Takei is fighting to become a world champion, but I am in the best shape of my career and ready to put on the best performance of my career.”

Yoshiki Takei

“I’m coming into this fight in the best shape of my career, and I am going to bring that into ring on Monday evening.”

LIVE ON ESPN+ (4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT)

Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery, 12 rounds, Inoue’s Undisputed Junior Featherweight World Title

Jason Moloney vs. Yoshiki Takei 12 rounds, Moloney’s WBO Bantamweight World Title

Takuma Inoue vs. Sho Ishida 12 Rounds, Inoue’s WBA Bantamweight World Title

Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Taku Kuwahara, 12 rounds, Akui’s WBA Flyweight World TItle