Wilder and Joshua – Day of Reckoning: Every Dec 23 fight ranked

The Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua co-main event is confirmed. Day of Reckoning will occur on December 23 in Saudi Arabia.

Boxing fans will be disappointed to see two of the heavyweight division’s most prominent stars competing on a bill but not against each other.

However, World Boxing News goes through the complete card and ranks each fight on merit.

The bill includes WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and IBF interim heavyweight ruler Filip Hrgovic.

Here’s a rundown of the entire card:

Day of Reckoning – Full card for December 23 in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

Anthony Joshua faces the man who gave Tyson Fury kittens and 47 stitches in Las Vegas. On form, it’s a close fight but nothing to write home about in the current climate.

Joshua vs Wallin: Rating 6/10.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder will be a huge favorite to defeat former WBO champion Joseph Parker. The New Zealander was beaten up and stopped by Joe Joyce.

In turn, Joyce was hammered by Zhilei Zhang. It should be another highlight reel knockout for “The Bronze Bomber.”

Wilder vs Parker: Rating 6/10.

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Daniel Dubois returns from his low-blow controversy against Oleksandr Usyk. He faces the heavyweight with the most steroid-positive drug test in history, Jarrell Miller.

Both are on the fringes of the top 15. Neither will ever win a world title.

Dubois vs Miller: Rating 4/10.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA title against Lydon Arthur of the UK. Arthur has recovered well after being stopped by compatriot Anthony Yarde.

However, Arthur was down and hurt in his last fight and should be no trouble for Bivol.

Bivol vs Arthur: Rating 4/10.

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

Jai Opetaia will defend his IBF belt against fellow undefeated Ellis Zorro. A combined record of 40-0 should make for an exciting contest.

Opetaia vs Zorro: Rating 6/10.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

Cuban star Frank Sanchez will be a huge favorite to beat Junior Fa, who has lost every time he’s stepped up a level.

Sanchez vs Fa: Rating 3/10.

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori

Filip Hrgovic facing the man who a thirty percent David Haye smashed in one round is a car crash match-up.

Hrgovic vs De Mori: Rating 1/10.

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

It’s probably the heavyweight fight of the night. Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel is a good match-up between two highly-ranked heavyweight wannabes.

Makhmudov vs Kabayel: Rating 7/10.

Overall Day of Reckoning Rating 5/10.

