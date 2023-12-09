Devin Haney ridicules Ryan Garcia’s ‘terrible’ shoulder roll

Devin Haney gave Ryan Garcia a no-nonsense view of his thoughts on a shoulder roll move against Oscar Duarte.

Garcia, who has since been linked to facing Haney, beat Duarte via stoppage after losing to Gervonta Davis.

Devin Haney on Ryan Garcia’s shoulder roll

However, the Golden Boy star was roundly criticized for trying to mimic the move made famous by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Haney agreed with those detractors.

“I like the adjustments that he made,” Haney told Fight Hub TV. “But the shoulder roll was terrible.

“He knocked him out and made good adjustments, so congrats to Ryan.”

Oscar De La Hoya, also speaking to Fight Hub, believes the winner of Haney vs Regis Prograis tonight could face Garcia in 2024.

“I am going to be looking at that very carefully,” said De La Hoya. “But I think Prograis is a hell of a fighter and a superb talent.

“I think that possibly the winner can get it on with Ryan next.”

Discussing the task against Prograis, Haney aims to add the WBC super lightweight title to his considerable collection.

“I am excited for the world to see how much faster and stronger I am at 140. We will have to see [about staying at the weight after Prograis].

“I want to make the biggest fights happen. I became undisputed. It was a dream come true. I got the belts. I made history, so now I want the biggest fights that make the most.

Stay at 140 or 147

Asked if undisputed is an option at 140 after achieving the feat at 135, Haney responded: “As of right now, not really.

“I accomplished it at 135, so now I want big fights, big money.”

On moving up to potentially fight at 147, he said: “It’s something I am interested in.

“We have been in talks with some people, but my focus is beating Regis Prograis, and once I am victorious, I can tell you our plans.”

In addition, Haney pointed out that Gervonta Davis would be of interest to him next.

“That’s a huge fight for boxing. Like I said, I want to make the biggest fights we just have to see.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn expects a stellar performance from Haney, having prized “The Dream” back from a three-fight deal with Top Rank.

“Devin Haney always promised me he would be back [with Matchroom]. He is a man of his word.

“Moving forward, we have matching rights and options on him. But I don’t think we’ll need it. This is the start of a new relationship with him, but it’s like he never left.

“Our job was to deliver the biggest fights for him. We did that. We’ve brought Devin back to DAZN.

“He [Devin] wants to win this fight and go on to fight Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez. We can make all those fights happen on DAZN.”

