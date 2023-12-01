Oscar De La Hoya says ‘child’ Ryan Garcia is crying over his toys

Oscar De La Hoya has sensationally branded star Golden Boy figure Ryan Garcia as a ‘child crying over his toys.’

In footage WBN obtained from interviews with Spanish-speaking media, De La Hoya responded to questions in the immediate aftermath of the press conference.

In an ongoing feud between the trio, Garcia had just gone rogue on De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins.

Asked if Garcia’s comments against Hopkins surprised him, De La Hoya replied to journalists in Spanish.

Oscar De La Hoya calls Ryan Garcia a child

The quote translated: “It doesn’t surprise me at all. He [Ryan Garcia] has a child’s mentality.

“So what happens when you take a child’s toy away? He starts to cry.”

The unearthed comments come after De La Hoya posted and deleted comments about Garcia’s mental health. Garcia had taken a much-publicized break from the sport in the past to deal with issues.

De La Hoya stated: “I have to say that I’m really concerned about Ryan Garcia’s state of mind. Considering his history of mental instability [which he’s documented himself], his current erratic behavior shows he’s clearly not focused on Saturday’s fight.

“You won’t take my calls, Ryan. I hope you’re OK.”

Hopkins row

De La Hoya defended Hopkins for his views on Garcia in comments that were not removed from the whole situation.

“Bernard and I have spent decades putting on the biggest events in the sport – including Ryan’s last fight, which generated $30 million for him.

“We build champions, help them navigate their careers to the top, and make them the highest-paid fighters.

“Ryan, keep focused on your craft instead of listening to some of your “team’s” interpretations of comments taken out of context.

“Bernard and I will remain committed to taking your career to the top.”

It’s a far cry from what De La Hoya said about Garcia during the build-up to facing Oscar Duarte this weekend.

“Ryan doesn’t shy away from anything. I mean, you take a look at Oscar Duarte, and he’s a very, very tough knockout artist. And so the fact that Ryan Garcia picked him as his comeback fight tells you everything about Ryan Garcia.

“He’s ready. He wants to make a huge statement. He wants to come back and be world champion.”

On his attitude, which De La Hoya now says is childish, the promoter had purred: “Ryan has a champion’s attitude. That’s exactly what he has.”

