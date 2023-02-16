WBA ‘monitoring’ Davis vs Haney, Canelo and heavyweight division

The World Boxing Association says it will continue to reduce world champions but admits that heavyweight, middleweight, and lightweight are more complex.

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza prioritized the WBA World Title Reduction Plan months after World Boxing News removed recognition of the organization.

WBN’s decision came after several ranking irregularities and a broken promise to reduce titles in 2013.

One champion at heavyweight

Since then, the WBA found themselves reinstated after abolishing the interim belts and making significant progress. However, that’s now stalled in specific weight classes.

The WBA explained that “much progress has been made toward having only one champion per division.”

They added: “Significant progress has been made with different decisions and resolutions. Eleven of the seventeen divisions are now fully resolved, while the others are on track.”

Currently, the WBA has ten completed divisions with only one world champion. The bantamweight division will make eleven once the WBA crowns a new ruler.

The full WBA titleholders are Kenshiro Teraj [light flyweight], Artem Dalakian [flyweight], Joshua Franco [super flyweight], Murodjon Akhmadaliev [super bantamweight], and Leigh Wood [featherweight].

Also, Hector Garcia [super featherweight], Alberto Puello [super lightweight], Jermell Charlo [super welterweight], Dmitry Bivol [light heavyweight], and Arsen Goulamirian [cruiserweight].

The WBA expects two more to follow in the coming months.

“The minimumweight division will be decided on March 1 when Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Erick Rosa fight to determine the only champion of the division.

“In the middleweight division, the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Erislandy Lara has already been ordered, which will also leave a single champion,” they said.

Welterweight

Welterweight has proven more complicated due to the ongoing tournament. Four participants and two bouts were staged in Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas and Eimantas Stanionis vs Radzhab Butaev, but there’s a further delay.

The WBA said: “The Championships Committee continues to progress in the other categories with two champions.

“In welterweight, the next fight of super champion Errol Spence Jr. is expected, who received permission to face Keith Thurman. Meanwhile, champion Eimantas Stanionis will face Vergil Ortiz Jr. on April 29. The winners of both bouts will then meet to determine the sole 147-pound champion.”

Haney vs Davis and Usyk vs Dubois

Regarding Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis fighting, Canelo Alvarez meeting his ‘regular’ champion, and Oleksandr Usyk battling Daniel Dubois, promoter influence is undoubtedly coming into play.

The WBA hopes to have those resolved at the earliest opportunity but can make no promises despite keeping an eye on all three.

“At lightweight, Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis remain champions. While at super middleweight, there are Saul Alvarez and David Morrell.

“At heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois also hold championships. The WBA monitors these divisions for the best possible decision.”

