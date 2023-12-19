Bill Haney puts himself front and center for Gervonta Davis vs son

Bill Haney received a dressing down following his attempts to make an offer to Gervonta Davis for his son Devin Haney.

Taking to social media through a series of videos, Haney made himself the focus of attention with claims of a $20 million offer.

However, Leonard Ellerbe responded to Haney’s statements with some home truths after initially agreeing with Bill’s championship of his offspring.

Bill Haney gets personal over Davis vs Haney

When Haney turned on Floyd Mayweather’s achievements, Ellerbe fired back.

“He [Bill Haney] is just promoting his son like he supposed to. I’m not entertaining the nonsense. I deal with facts,” said Ellerbe.

“He’s promoting his son like he supposed to. That’s his job, but he knows I’m going to defend Tank and Floyd all day, every day.

“He knows I’m not the one to go back and forth with [him] on this kind of stuff. I’ve mastered this stuff. None of this is personal. It’s just business. I deal with facts.”

Leonard Ellerbe defends Gervonta Davis

Directing at Bill himself, Ellerbe added: “Since you’re new to the PPV game, let me educate you on a little something. You or nobody else can’t make an offer to Tank Davis. Remember, you’re the opponent.

“That’s how it works. I’m not going to be going back and forth about this nonsense. I was going to leave this alone, but he is crossing the line now. I’ve been on the record for a while and very complimentary of the wonderful job he’s done with his son from the very beginning.

“He continues to do a great job. But you are not going to be calling me a liar. You are out of line.

“If you know, you know. The bottom line is this: if you’re looking to make a fight with Tank Davis, they will be on his terms.”

On reports that Haney vs. Prograis didn’t sell well on Pay Per View, the Mayweather Promotions CEO stated: “We’ve done the biggest PPVs in the history of the sport and hold every single record, all documented.

“But I don’t have access to the information related to the numbers. Anyway, I wish them the best moving forward!

“I’ve said all along fights are made when they make sense for both sides. Fighters aren’t scared, but the business has to make sense.

“An offer would be insulting, but the business dictates those things, not egos. That’s how it works. You get paid what you weigh for big fights. Facts.

Tank is the A-side

“If anyone wants to fight Gervonta Tank Davis, it will always be on his terms. This is just simple business, not personal. The public decides who the star is. Tank is the star, period!

“The public decided their current commercial value is 50k PPV buys in the last fight. They had a very good gate at $1.7m. In what universe does someone think they can call the shots? Can’t fool the public!

“I like the fact they did a good gate, which is very hard to do. He’s a very good young fighter who has to continue putting on great performances and build on what he’s doing.

“He’s on the right track, but it’s a process that doesn’t happen overnight!

“In my opinion, what they did at the live gate is a good piece of business, but Tank is operating at an entirely different level. You can’t dictate terms to the guy who’s bringing the biz.

“They are used to dictating terms, which is cool, but you can’t do that with Tank. Becoming a PPV attraction is a long, difficult process.

“I’ve lived this for the last 27 years. There’s a reason why there have been only a few [top PPV stars]. It doesn’t happen overnight; trust me, it’s frustrating.”

