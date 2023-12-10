Mark Magsayo prays for opponent after scary one-punch knockout

Former world champion Mark Magsayo announced himself at super featherweight with a ferocious one-punch knockout of Isaac Avelar.

Magsayo, who held the WBC title at 126 pounds until facing Rey Vegas in 2022, avoided a third straight defeat in Long Beach.

Having dropped Avelar earlier in the round, Magsayo connected with an accurate left hook that shook his opponent to the core. Avelar’s legs went from underneath him, and the lights were out.

The crowd was worried about Avelar for some time as he lay prone on the canvas, not moving. However, a short time later, he sat up.

As a precaution, Doctors put him in a neck brace and subsequently took Avelar to the hospital. World Boxing News is actively seeking updates on his condition.

Understandably delighted with his 25th career win, Magsayo reposted the knockout many times on his social media stories. He also added his thoughts were with Avelar at this challenging time.

Mark Magsayo prays for opponent after scary knockout

“I am praying for the safety of my opponent, Isaac Avelar. In the end, we are boxers, and outside the ring, we are brothers.

“We are fighting for our families and our countries. I hope Isaac is okay,” said Magsayo.

It’s not the first time ‘Iron Fists’ Magsayo has put a foe in the hospital. It happened on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao‘s final fight in 2021.

Magsayo knocked out ex-world titleholder Julio Ceja in the tenth round. Ceja was taken for assessment but released two days later. He never fought again.

In addition, and speaking of Pacquiao, the legend sent Magsayo his best after witnessing the stoppage on a live stream.

Pacquiao is considering a comeback to the ring, with Magsayo encouraging him to do so in a response.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.