Mark Magsayo discusses move up to super featherweight

Former WBC featherweight world champion, Mark Magsayo (24-2, 16, KOs), returns to the ring on CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” card scheduled for December 9, 2023.

“Magnifico” fights at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California, formerly known as Thunder Studios.

Magsayo, hailing from Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Philippines, will face Isacc Avelar (17-6, 10 KOs) form Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The scheduled eight-round junior lightweight bout will broadcast live on www.FightStars.Network at the early portion of the show.

Fans from all over the world will be able to watch live on their phones, tablets, computers and televisions (cast your smartphone screen to a TV).

Mark Magsayo returns

Here is what Magsayo had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming matchup with Isacc Avelar, what a win will do for his career, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Coach Marvin (Somodio) and I have been working on numerous parts of my game. For instance, we are starting to pace ourselves better.

“I feel I’ll be stronger going into the later rounds with all the specialized conditioning we’ve been doing.

“Moving up to junior lightweight will make a big difference making weight. I’ll be a lot stronger in this division. It’s been a great training camp. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

On his matchup with Isaac Avelar:

“Avelar is a tough fighter and he’s been in the ring with some good fighters. He’s got a lot of heart and I know I’ll have to be at my best to come out on top. I have full confidence in my ability to win this fight. The plan will be to end the fight early, but I’m prepared to go the distance if need be.”

On what a win does for his career:

“I’m coming into this fight having fought some of the best fighters in boxing. My last three fights were all at the world class level.

“A victory will get me notoriety at 130 pounds, where I feel I can become a two-division world champion. So this fight is very important to my career and I’m going to come out victorious.”

On fighting for his people back in the Philippines:

“I’m very happy that this fight will be available for all my people back home to see live.

“At the end of the day, I’m a proud Filipino fighter who will always be looking to bring home a victory for my countrymen.

“It’s very important that I follow instructions and that I win this fight.”

Doors open at 5:00 pm PT with the first fight starting at 5:05 pm PT. Televised fights on FOX Deportes will start at 7:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com.

Infinite Reality Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810. The entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network. In addition, fans will be able to see the fights tape delayed on Estrella TV.