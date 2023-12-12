Isaac Avelar update: Mark Magsayo KO victim gets MRI all clear

Mark Magsayo gave an update on opponent Isaac Avelar’s condition following a brutal knockout of the Mexican on Saturday night.

Magsayo blasted Avelar out in the third round with a sweet one-punch left hook that worried fans and those at ringside.

Despite Avelar sitting up almost immediately, he wasn’t in a good way. He was taken to the hospital, and Magsayo kept his fingers crossed for a full recovery.

“I am praying for the safety of my opponent, Isaac Avelar. In the end, we are boxers, and outside the ring, we are brothers.

“We are fighting for our families and our countries. I hope Isaac is okay,” said Magsayo.

Mark Magsayo gives Isaac Avelar update

On Tuesday, Magsayo responded to footage of the knockout with good news on Avelar.

“I talked to Avelar’s coach today. He confirmed Isaac’s MRI is all good, and he is back with his family,” he stated.

Before the contest, Magsayo had outlined just how much of a fighter Avelar was.

“Avelar is a tough fighter, and he’s been in the ring with some good fighters. He’s got a lot of heart, and I know I’ll have to be at my best to come out on top.

“I have full confidence in my ability to win this fight. I plan to end the fight early, but I’m prepared to go the distance if need be.”

Future at 130 pounds

On what could be next for him, Magsayo added: “I’m coming into this fight having fought some of the best fighters in boxing.

“My last three fights were all at the world-class level. A victory will get me notoriety at 130 pounds, where I feel I can become a two-division world champion.

“So this fight is very important to my career, and I will come out victorious. It’s very important that I follow instructions and that I win this fight.”

Magsayo is now in the mix for some massive fights at 130 pounds. Any of the three current champions would probably have a long debate about facing Magsayo on current form, though.

His destructive hands could put anybody in the division out, including Rey Vargas, Luis Alberto Lopez, and new WBO ruler Rafael Espinoza.

However, it’s good news on Isaac Avelar’s condition as the 26-year-old can focus his efforts on getting back to one hundred percent.

The Magsayo knockout was the seventh loss of his career, the fourth via stoppage. Therefore, the southpaw will have to think long and hard about his future in the sport.

