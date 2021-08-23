Positive updates on Julio Ceja after horrific Mark Magsayo knockout

August 23rd, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Former interim WBC bantamweight champion Julio Ceja is expected to recover from a brutal knockout at the hands of Mark Magsayo on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old was knocked out for the fourth time in his career at the T-Mobile Arena, and thoughts immediately turned to the fighter’s safety after the tenth-round blow.

Ceja lay prone in the ring until treatment arrived, and boxing fans around the world then prayed for the recovery of “Pollito” as quickly as possible.

But following time in the hospital getting the medical attention he needed, Ceja is now heading back to Mexico to continue his progress.

As World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman stated over the weekend, the signs look good for Ceja.

Another look at @markmagsayo_MMM detonating at a right hook 💣 in his KO of Julio Ceja. 😳 #MagsayoCeja 💥 Order #PacquiaoUgas on Pay-Per-View NOW: https://t.co/WFLKMpSMCe pic.twitter.com/ViS11FhVqR — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) August 22, 2021

“Have just spoken with Duane Ford, who supervised last night’s event and has been in close contact with Bob Bennett about Julio Ceja,” said Sulaiman.

“The report is favorable as there is no brain bleed but an orbital fracture. Medical attention is top of the top – exemplary performance by NSAC [Nevada State Athletic Commission].

Later, he added: “Julio Ceja will be discharged from Las Vegas hospital and return to Mexico for treatment. We wish him a successful and speedy recovery.”

JULIO CEJA BROTHERHOOD

Not only was Sulaiman relieved to hear the news about Ceja, but the WBC chief was also proud to be informed of Magsayo’s concern for his downed opponent.

“Boxing is the greatest demonstration of brotherhood and humanity. I just received this message from Mark Magsayo, who is in constant communication with Julio Ceja. They will now be brothers for life,” he said.

The battle happened on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s collision with Yordenis Ugas, a Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Pacquiao lost a decision to Ugas in what could be the Filipino Senator’s final fight.

Regarding Magsayo, he stayed undefeated on 23-0 despite being behind on all three scorecards. Ceja was on the verge of a spectacular upset until the punch in question ended the contest.

Magsayo will move on to a potential world title shot in the future. As for Ceja, whether he ever competes again is entirely at the hands of the doctors.

