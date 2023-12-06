Exclusive: Erik Skoglund hopes to obtain license for real fight

Former super middleweight and light-heavyweight contender Erik Skoglund has told World Boxing News of his plans to box again.

Following a serious sparring incident in 2017 that ended his career and required two surgeries, Skoglund hasn’t given up hope of one day lacing up his gloves.

Taking to social media a few days ago, Skoglund aired his desire for ‘one more fight’ despite almost losing his life.

A brain bleed and complications from surgery left the Swedish star with a long recovery. Six years on, he’s aiming to get back to full fitness before re-applying for a license.

Speaking to World Boxing News about his situation and being asked if he can take punches to the head, Skoglund revealed he’s already been sparring.

Erik Skoglund is back in training

“I’d love to do any exhibition fight if that comes up, but as of today, I’m focusing on getting one hundred percent fit. Then I want to do a real fight,” Skoglund told WBN.

“I’ve got some different possible options, but that’s nothing I’d like to focus on before I feel one hundred percent ready!

“Time flies, but hopefully, I’ll get there soon. I’d never give up, at least. That’s for sure!”

Quizzed about gaining clearance from a doctor, Skoglund said that is no longer a problem.

“The thing is, I don’t know yet. A Swedish doctor has cleared me to go back to full training. That includes sparring [and taking punches to the head]. Although he said, there will always be a risk involved.

“With that said, the risk should be no bigger for me than for anyone else.”

Fitness first before license bid

Skoglund added on his dream to get back under the lights again: “I’ve decided to fight one battle at a time as I’m struggling to get back in full boxing fitness first.

“When I’ve done that, and I’m pretty sure I will, I will try to sort it out with a license. It can be tricky.

“I can see why many people wouldn’t license me because it’s much easier to say no by principles than to answer for eventual consequences if I get injured again.

“The risk isn’t bigger for me, though. I’ve been sparring and taking punches to the head after this, as well. I feel a bit rusty, but other than that, I feel good in the ring.”

Skoglund’s last fight in September 2017 was his only loss against Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series. Weeks later, he was in the hospital fighting for his life.

