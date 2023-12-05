WBC collaborate on Dec 15 boxing show in Melbourne

DJMC Boxing is set to launch in Australia with series six of the popular Countdown to the Middle East Crown show scheduled to take place at the historic Malvern Town Hall in Melbourne, Australia on December 15.

The Melbourne show comes hot on the heels of successful promotions in Dubai and Sri Lanka featuring local and international talent. The stacked show will feature eight bouts including a WBC title fight.

“We are excited to be showcasing the Countdown to the Middle East Crown series to a new and engaged audience,” says DJMC Boxing chairman Dunstan Paul Rozairo.

“Australian boxing fans are amongst the most knowledgeable in the world. They appreciate well-matched fights and love an underdog story. We plan on bringing them both.”

The Countdown to the Middle East Crown is a series of 10 global pro boxing events aimed at promoting the sport in the Middle East.

Premier venues across Dubai have already hosted previous chapters of the show, including The Habtoor Palace, La Perle, Conrad Dubai and the Dubai World Trade Centre.

DJMC also promoted the first ever professional boxing show in Sri Lanka at the 5-star Shangri-La Hotel Colombo.

The electrifying series offers the very best in boxing and entertainment, with no expense spared to provide the fans and guests alike with all the glitz and glamour expected of a world class boxing event.

“Melbourne has a rich sporting history, particularly in combat sports,” says Rozairo. “The Victorian state capital has hosted many world championship boxing bouts, including Jeff Fenech vs Azumah Nelson, Kostya Tszyu vs Jesse James Leija, Robbie Peden vs Nate Campbell and more recently George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney.

“The Malvern Town Hall has a particularly strong connection to boxing. The venue has held over 40 boxing shows in the past 20 years and has produced some of the most explosive and compelling fights in Melbourne’s storied fistic history. We look forward to adding to that legacy on December 15.”

The fight card will be held in collaboration with WBC Cares, an initiative of the World Boxing Council that aims to spread hope and inspiration to children and young people who are facing challenging circumstances.

By showcasing the resilience and determination of boxing champions, the program seeks to empower individuals to overcome any obstacle they encounter in life. WBC Cares has brought about transformational changes in the lives of countless individuals.

Don’t miss this thrilling night of boxing excellence and philanthropy as DJMC Boxing takes the world stage by storm in Melbourne, Australia!