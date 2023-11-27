WBC confirms no mandatory heavyweight challenger

After its recent Convention, the World Boxing Council Ratings Committee has clarified the heavyweight division.

Despite heading into the event with a three-year number-one contender in Deontay Wilder, the WBC decided against a mandatory fight.

In 2021, the WBC confirmed Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. as the stipulated mandatory. The winner would be ratified to face champion Tyson Fury if they came through respective semi-final eliminators.

Wilder defeated Robert Helenius in 177 seconds after Ruiz beat Luis Ortiz. Talks between the two Premier Boxing Champions fighters then opened up.

Ruiz had one fight left on his PBC contract with Al Haymon. However, when Wilder couldn’t reach an agreement, Ruiz could get out of that agreement.

World Boxing Council sanction

At that point, the WBC stated they would remove its sanction of Wilder vs Ruiz. From 2023, there was no mandatory in place.

WBN speculated that Wilder vs Anthony Joshua would be the next confirmed mandatory. The belief came after Joshua was bumped up to second place at Ruiz’s expense.

Wilder’s place remained unmoved at number despite both “The Bronze Bomber” and Ruiz not competing in the interim.

But when Wilder and Joshua announced separate bouts for December 23, the WBC had no option but to leave the statues open.

The decision was made because Fury confirmed his two-fight undisputed saga with Oleksandr Usyk for 2024.

“Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed on February 17, 2024, with a rematch guarantee – regardless of the result – has been accepted,” stated the World Boxing Council.

“Consequently, at this time, the WBC has decided to shelf any discussions on mandatory. It is obvious that there cannot be a more important fight than the undisputed championship and its rematch.”

Who is the WBC heavyweight mandatory challenger?

So what happens next?

Well, the WBC said December 23, when Wilder faces Joseph Parker and Joshua battles Otto Wallin, will have a big part to play in the future of the WBC title.

There’s also top-five ranked Arslanbek Makhkudov and Frank Sanchez to consider. Both appear alongside Wilder and Joshua in Riyadh.

“On December 23, there will be several fights in Riyadh, immediately impacting the WBC Ratings.

“The WBC will monitor this division throughout the year for any specific decision and ruling.”

In all likelihood, WBN’s prediction that Wilder vs. Joshua will be a final eliminator for Fury or Uysk will come true.

It’s only a matter of time. However, the former heavyweight champions must be successful and then sign a contract to fight.

This has been no easy feat for the pair in over five years of trying.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.

Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

