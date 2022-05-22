Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. PPV top of PBC heavyweight agenda

May 22nd, 2022

Deontay Wilder facing PBC rival Andy Ruiz Jr. remains top of the heavyweight agenda for Al Haymon despite both fighters’ careers stalling.

As reported in 2020, World Boxing News understands that the stars have all the makings of a blockbuster meeting for Pay Pay View.

Long-reigning WBC ruler Wilder and ex-unified king Ruiz Jr. are Haymon’s premier top division stars but are currently out of the title picture.

Losing to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, both have to pick up the pieces after losing their respective world titles.

Haymon had already secured a return for Ruiz when he defeated Chris Arreola, building Mexico’s first-ever heavyweight champion onto the United States PPV platform.

Wilder is already there, having fought three of his last four bouts on a box office level. Therefore, Haymon intends to build towards Wilder vs. Ruiz this year or into 2023. That’s provided they win their next outings.

A world title is even possible if Tyson Fury vacates the WBC title. Wilder and Ruiz are both ranked in the top five.

Ruiz got past Arreola and looked good doing it. However, “The Bronze Bomber” has kept himself out of the limelight until recently.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman expects Wilder back in the ring soon. A warm-up for the number one ranked contender will lead to Ruiz – provided the latter gets past his old foe, Luis Ortiz.

Talks remain ongoing between Ruiz and Ortiz for an August clash – possibly in Los Angeles or Las Vegas.

Two triumphs over the summer then lead nicely to Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. by November or December at a world-famous venue. The only delay would be surrounding Fury or the title situation.

DEONTAY WILDER vs. ANDY RUIZ JR

WBN also believes the fight could be a final eliminator or an interim clash if Fury decides on one more before walking away.

Haymon has work to do to get all his ducks in a row for the PPV event, although staging the fight in the last two months of the year remains a big play.

Wilder’s possible warm-up opponents include Robert Helenius or Charles Martin, maybe in a New York return to the Barclays Center.

Haymon should reveal more on all fronts in the next two weeks.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.