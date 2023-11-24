Deontay Wilder’s TV blooper confirmed for Dec 23

Deontay Wilder’s premature announcement of the TV details for December 23 has been confirmed.

Riyadh Season and DAZN ratified to World Boxing News that “Day of Reckoning” will be available globally on DAZN.

Deontay Wilder on DAZN PPV

Wilder had initially made a goof by stating to his millions of followers that his return against Joseph Parker would be live on DAZN PPV.

“The Bronze Bomber” quickly deleted the blunder. However, DAZN has seemingly moved its formal purchase of the rights forward.

On December 23, an action-filled night of entertainment will occur on the platform in under one month.

“Day of Reckoning” will be available on DAZN as a Pay-per-view event in 200 markets worldwide.

In addition, it will be available on a range of domestic broadcasters in key markets, which are yet to be announced.

This means TNT Sports should be able to broadcast in the UK alongside DAZN – as expected.

Day of Reckoning – PPV card

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker are the co-main events.

Further heavyweight bouts back up those clashes. Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller, Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa, Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori and Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel.

Rounding out the evening is Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur and Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “With over one hundred fights this year, DAZN is the undisputed global home of boxing.

“We work tirelessly with our partners to deliver an excellent boxing entertainment schedule and grow the sport.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Riyadh Season are valued partners of DAZN. Their incredible ability and determination to deliver top sporting events for Saudi and worldwide fans is unparalleled.

“It is nothing short of an honor to have been chosen as their global broadcast partner for this historic fight night.

“Putting the fan and their desire for quality entertainment above all else unites us. DAZN’s unmatched ability to stream content in over two hundred markets made us the obvious choice for their ambitions.”

The “Day of Reckoning” comes after the “Battle of the Baddest,” held on October 28. The event saw record numbers of fans worldwide tune into DAZN to watch Tyson Fury defeat Francis Ngannou in a spectacle for the ages.

Fans can watch ‘Day of Reckoning’ live and on-demand from smart TVs, tablets, mobiles, and game consoles.

