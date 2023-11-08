‘Made in France’ event set for Dec 2 live on DAZN

On December 2nd, at the Palais des Sports in Marseille, Y12 Boxing and its promoter, Yohan Zaoui, will present an exciting boxing event.

For the first time in France, the world-renowned platform DAZN, number one in broadcasting the most significant boxing events globally, will stream a ‘Made in France’ boxing event live from 7:00 PM (GMT+1) to over 200 countries.

‘The arrival of DAZN in France is the best possible news for our boxers. This platform has made boxing its sport of choice, and now all French fans will have access to the best boxing content in France and around the world,” explains Yohan Zaoui.

An Evening Rich in Talent

• The indomitable Kevin Lele Sadjo, undefeated in 20 fights with 18 won by knockout, will be the main event of the evening. He will defend his European super middleweight title for the second time against his official challenger, the Italian Giovanni De Carolis.

The Italian is a formidable opponent, boasting a resume as long as your arm, including the Italian title, numerous WBC and IBF belts, and most notably the WBA world title acquired by knockout against the German, Vincent Feigenbutz. Giovanni De Carolis is an experienced and dangerous opponent who must be taken seriously, as evidenced by his 2022 knockout victory over his previously undefeated compatriot, Daniele Scardina. The clash with ‘The Punisher’ promises to ignite the Palais des Sports of Marseille.

“I’m very excited to fight in front of the country’s most passionate fans of sports and live on DAZN. My goal is to compete for a world title in 2024; defeat is not an option. I have respect for my opponent; he has faced big names and has been the WBA ‘regular’ world champion, so he has vast experience. But ‘The Punisher’ will be too much for him; he won’t finish the fight on his feet…” declared Lele Sadjo.

the undercard FEATURES

• Spectators will be fortunate to witness in action the gem and triple amateur world champion, Sofiane Oumiha. The French prodigy is a feast for the eyes of purists. He will face Panamanian Juan Huertas (17-4-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

• Cuban phenomenon Lenar Perez (11-0, 11 KOs), 1,96 M., a 25-year-old cruiserweight of world stature, will showcase his exceptional talent.

• Milan Prat (20-1, 16 KOs), an enormous puncher who recently had an off-day, will be eager to bounce back.

• Bilel Jkitou (17-2, 7 KOs) will bring a touch of spectacle with pre-fight antics that only he knows, which won’t stop him from trying to land his famous liver hook.

• The young and talented Bakary Samaké (13-0, 7 KOs), just 20 years old and the darling of the Parisian public, will show the full extent of his skills.

• Samprace Toutin (4-0, 3 KOs), a proud representative of the gypsy community that has produced so many great boxers, will also be in action.

Ticket sales will open in a few days, with more information and surprises to come as the full card is revealed in the upcoming days… Stay tuned!