Benavidez vs Andrade: Full card, weights, ring walks, and TV info

World Boxing News provides all the information ahead of tonight’s Benavidez vs Andrade Showtime Pay Per View.

David Benavidez puts his interim WBC super middleweight title on the line against fellow undefeated phenom Demetrius Andrade.

The pair clash with an expected shot at Canelo Alvarez up for grabs in 2024.

In the co-feature, Jermall Charlo returns from a long hiatus to battle Jose Benavidez Jr.

Charlo vs Benavidez goes ahead despite the former missing the weight by 3.6 pounds on Friday.

Benavidez vs Andrade – Full card, TV times and weights

Interim WBC Super Middleweight World Title – 12 Rounds

David Benavídez – 167 lbs.

Demetrius Andrade – 167.6 lbs.

Referee: Thomas Taylor; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), David Sutherland (Okla.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Middleweights – 10 Rounds

Jermall Charlo – 166.4 lbs

José Benavídez Jr. – 161.2 lbs.

Note: Contracted weight was 163. The fight will go on as scheduled.

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Max DeLuca (N.Y), Dave Moretti (Nev.), Zachary Young (Calif.)

IBF Junior Welterweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Subriel Matías – 139.8 lbs.

Shohjahon Ergashev – 139.8 lbs.

Referee: Celestino Ruiz; Judges: David Sutherland (Okla.), Don Trella (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

WBA Super Featherweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Héctor Garcia – 129.4 lbs.

Lamont Roach – 129.6 lbs.

Referee: Tony Weeks; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Max DeLuca (N.Y.), Robert Hoyle (Nev.)

SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN

Stream Live at 6 pm ET/3 p.m. PT

on the SHOWTIME SPORTS® YouTube Channel and the

SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page

Super Lightweights – 10 Rounds

Sergey Lipinets – 139.4 lbs.

Michel Rivera – 138.8 lbs.

Referee: Celestino Ruiz; Judges: Eric Cheek (Nev.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Super Welterweights – 10 Rounds

Vito Mielnicki Jr. – 153.2 lbs.

Alexis Salazar – 152.8 lbs.

Referee: Robert Hoyle; Judges: Lisa Giampa (Nev.), Chris Migliore (Nev.), David Sutherland (Okla.)

Benavidez vs Andrade – TV info and Ring Walk Times

Veteran sportscaster Brian Custer will host the SHOWTIME PPV telecast. Meanwhile, versatile combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo will handle blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares.

SHOBOX: The New Generation® commentator and award-winning MORNING KOMBAT live digital talk show co-host Brian Campbell will be the ringside reporter.

A pair of Hall of Famers round out the telecast team – world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon, Jr., and boxing historian Steve Farhood, who will serve as an unofficial scorer.

The main card starts live on SHOWTIME PPV: Saturday, 8 pm ET/5 p.m. PT from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Ring walks for Benavidez vs Andrade are expected at around 11 pm ET and 8 pm PT.

