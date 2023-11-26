LIVE: Benavidez vs Andrade – Results from Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS – World Boxing News provides live Benavidez vs Andrade results from Michelob Ultra Arean at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

WBN is live in Nevada for the Showtime Pay Per View, topped by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade.

In the co-feature, Jermall Charlo returns from a long absence to face Jose Benavidez Jr.

Live Benavidez vs Andrade Results

In the first fight on SHO PPV, the WBA super featherweight title changed hands in a thriller.

Héctor Garcia surrendered his belt to a determined Lamont Roach after twelve hard rounds.

Despite dropping Garcia late, and seemingly doing enough throughout, groans were heard around the arena as Jimmy Lennon Jr. announced a split decision.

Two judges correctly called it for Roach 114-113 and 116-111. Another saw it 114-113 for Garcia in a head-scratcher.

Roach is the new ruler at 130 pounds and is now in the mix for huge fights.

Michel Rivera overcame a relentless Sergey Lipinets to score a solid victory in a battle of super lightweights over ten rounds.

Rivera used his superior footwork to outfox Lipinets, the Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson lookalike mash-up did damage on the outside.

After the final bell, Rivera got the decision with scores of 97-93 twice and 96-94.

Super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr.made an instant impact against Freddie Roach trained Alexis Salazar.

Mielnicki dropped Salazar with an innocuous jab early in the fight. Salazar was clearly hurt and Mielnicki went for the jugular.

He dropped Salazar twice before referee Robert Hoyle called off the bout in the opening session.

Daniel Blancas scored an eight round decision over Raiko Santana in the opener.

Blancas is now 8-0.

Prior to the PPV portion of the card, Israel Mercado won every round of four against a game Wesley Rivers at super light. Meanwhile, Allen Medina got the nod over Alex Holley via majority decision.

Scores read 39-37 twice and 38-38 even.

Benavidez vs Andrade – Remaining bouts

Interim WBC Super Middleweight World Title – 12 Rounds

David Benavídez – 167 lbs.

Demetrius Andrade – 167.6 lbs.

Referee: Thomas Taylor; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), David Sutherland (Okla.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Middleweights – 10 Rounds

Jermall Charlo – 166.4 lbs

José Benavídez Jr. – 161.2 lbs.

Note: Contracted weight was 163. The fight will go on as scheduled.

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Max DeLuca (N.Y), Dave Moretti (Nev.), Zachary Young (Calif.)

IBF Junior Welterweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Subriel Matías – 139.8 lbs.

Shohjahon Ergashev – 139.8 lbs.

Referee: Celestino Ruiz; Judges: David Sutherland (Okla.), Don Trella (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Jabin Chollet vs Jorge Perez – light.

Curmel Moton vs Hunter Turbyfill – feather.

PPV undercard info

Unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev worked out ahead of his world title showdown with IBF 140-pound world champion Subriel Matías.

WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Héctor García and top-rated mandatory challenger Lamont Roach, who battle in the telecast opener at 8 pm ET/5 p.m. PT, showed off their skills.

