‘Don’t worry about Canelo, this is the Benavidez era!’

Undefeated super middleweight superstar David Benavídez brushed off rival Canelo Alvarez’s current reign.

The Mexican declared the start of his era this weekend as he prepares to face unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade.

Benavidez battles Andrade in a SHOWTIME PPV headliner this Saturday, November 25, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The pair trade blows at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Benavidez dismisses Canelo

Benavidez said ahead of the contest: “I agreed to this fight with Andrade because he’s the hardest.

“Other than myself, he’s the best in the division. He’s the hardest task besides Canelo, so I want to challenge myself.

“I really do want to be the best, and I’m telling you guys that I don’t want there to be a doubt in anyone’s head that I’m the best at the super middleweight division. That’s exactly what I’m going to do.

“To be honest with you, I’m not worried about Canelo. I’m not worried about anybody.

“My job is to clear out the division, and that’s exactly what I intend on doing. I’m not going anywhere.

“I’m going to be the best in the division. This is the start of the Benavídez era.”

Brothers

On training alongside his brother Jose, who faces Jermall Charlo on the same card, Benavidez added: “Junior and I pushed each other to the limit.

“This is something we’ve dreamed about since we were little kids. He’s a co-main event, and I’m the main event for a pay-per-view fight.

“It doesn’t get better than this. We’re just really excited to be here.

“I’m just grateful and happy to be in this position. I’m also happy to be able to give the fans this type of entertainment while everybody’s at their families’ houses on Saturday. It’s going to be a great night of boxing.”

On his motivation to be the best, Benavidez stated: “I think the intensity comes from experience.

“With everything I’ve been through in my life, I’m probably the most motivated I’ve ever been in my life.

“I have my son, wife, and baby Khloe on the way. She’s going to be born in three weeks.

Best in the world

“I’m motivated on a different level right now. I do want to prove to you guys that I’m the best in the world.

“I’m going for a knockout Saturday night. I really want to give the people what they want to see. It won’t be easy, but I always find a way to secure the victory.

“All of this is surreal to me. When I was younger, I dedicated myself. I knew I wanted to accomplish this dream, and I accomplished it.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, and by the time I’m done, I will be the greatest of my era.”

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing promote, are on sale now and available at AXS.com.

