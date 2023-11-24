Demetrius Andrade plots frustrating night for David Benavidez

Demetrius Andrade aims to frustrate David Benavidez when the pair collide in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Andrade is plotting to blow the super middleweight division apart in a Pay-Per-View bonanza.

If he wins, Canelo Alvarez could lay in wait for 2024.

Demetrius Andrade ready for Benavidez

Speaking ahead of the contest, Andrade stated: “I’m ready to rumble. I feel great. We’re going to put on a great show. It’s me again, baby. It’s showtime!

“I’m making my legacy. It’s history. I get to be part of that. I will show up and do what I do, and that’s a win.

“As I’ve been telling everybody, I’m the signature chef. I have everything it takes. I have the skills, the ability, the coverage, and the boxing IQ – to beat anybody.”

On getting to this point after a long and avoided career, Andrade added: “I did everything I needed to do to get to the 168 division like I wanted to.

“I’ve been working with my team and my strength and conditioning coach to build up my body. I’m in tip-top shape, ready to go.

“I’m tall, black, and handsome, in the best shape of my life. Thirty-five is just the age.

“We’re going to show that I’m one of the best out there. That’s it.

Frustration

“I’m going to frustrate him. You’ll see me on Saturday night. When he’s not able to do what he wants to do, it’s going to play to my advantage.

“To fans who don’t know me, maybe they will be surprised by my performance on Saturday. But those who know me and have followed my career and know how I fight won’t be surprised by how I fight. They know what I’m capable of.”

Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza said: “Demetrius Andrade is a very worthy opponent.

“He’s an Olympian, a two-division world champion who hasn’t lost a fight in fifteen years. He likes to say he’s the most avoided fighter in boxing, but I think both of these guys can make that claim.

“What do you do when you have two avoided fighters in the sport? You’ve got one mega-fight lurking?

Canelo

“Everybody wants the Canelo fight, but what I respect about these two men in this fight is that they aren’t waiting to get a phone call.

“They are going out and making their case by taking tough fights and taking risks.

“That’s what this sport is all about. On November 25, nobody is avoiding anyone.”

