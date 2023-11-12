Jermall Charlo has a message for the haters

Jermall Charlo says he won’t be rusty despite a long layoff as the WBC middleweight champion nears a return.

Charlo takes to the ring for the first time since June 2021 after a combination of injury and mental illness delayed his title reign.

Brushing off any bad vibes from detractors who want him stripped of the title, Charlo intends to pick up where he left off on November 25.

In Las Vegas, Charlo faces Jose Benavidez on the Benavidez vs Andrade undercard. Charlo had a message for his haters during the build-up.

Jermall Charlo is ready for his comeback

“I’m thankful for this second chance to show my greatness,” said Charlo.

“Training camp has been awesome, and I’m ready to go. Benavidez is a great fighter. I really don’t have anything bad to say about him.

“He’s going to see what it’s about when he’s in there. He can keep running his mouth because he’s going to find out.

“My mental abilities have caught up with my physical abilities, so you’ll see the best of me. I’m naturally stronger and have been working on my twitch and speed.

“I’ve sparred strong guys, so I should be at the top of my game. I’m ready to blow this dude out.

“I won’t be rusty at all. There’s no excuses in this fight. I hope Benavidez isn’t thinking that I’m going to be rusty. Because I’ve been working, you’ll see.

“He loses at the top level. He’s not his brother. He keeps trying to be his brother, but he’s not that. I respect his brother. I’m not worried about Jose. So I’m going to straight up fight him like a man.

“I’m going to stand in the pocket and fight you. So you better not run. Come to me. Don’t try to do that awkward southpaw stuff. You’re not like that, and you’re not ready for me.

“I’m not sweating him at all. I’m not one of those fighters who’s going to let you choke me at the weigh-in or anything like that. We’re going to beat up his whole town.”

Canelo

A win for Charlo could see him face Canelo Alvarez in May in a bid to avenge his brother Jermell’s defeat. Charlo was supposed to face Canelo himself until he was forced to delay.

Jermell stepped in and lost. Therefore, Jermall, now battling Canelo, makes the most sense for Cinco de Mayo.

