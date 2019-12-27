Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. blasts ‘haters’, denies trolling drug accusations

WBN Staff

📸 Ed Mulholland

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has spoken out as criticism of his performance on December 20 against Daniel Jacobs continues to be prominent in his life.

Father Julio Sr. has been defending his son since the fifth round pullout in Pheonix. Junior has now moved to do the same.

It follows days of trolling and abuse from some, who have either branded Chavez a ‘quitter’ or a ‘drug cheat’ for missing Las Vegas tests before the fight.

Chavez Jr. is having none of it and vehemently denied any wrongdoing in testing or during the contest.

Instead, Jacobs is taking the brunt of the blame for persistent fouling against Chavez Jr.

“The world knows that I give everything in that weight for five rounds. I don’t eat meat, (use) clenbuterol or (test positive in) doping exams for my fight – myself. That’s not legal!

(In my body) They are natural (ingredients, and) do not come from meat,” said Chavez Jr.

The denial comes after World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman had already confirmed Chavez passed the testing procedures for the Jacobs event.

.@Vada_Testing has reported today that the test performed on @jcchavezjr1 has been confirmed as negative , tests performed by Arizona authorities all came negative as well. #JacobsChavezJr @MatchroomBoxing @DAZN_USA @ESPNKnockOut — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) December 21, 2019

“VADA Testing has reported today that the test performed on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been confirmed as negative. Tests performed by Arizona authorities all came negative as well,” stated Sulaiman on December 21st.







FATHER

The latest comment from Chavez was released via social media and seems to be a translated statement from his legendary dad.

It reads: “You were winning the fight. I believe in you and have all the faith you will be back stronger!

Be back stronger! Don’t listen the haters! Your a real champion I got your back! Come back stronger! Jacobs is lucky he was fighting dirty cause you were getting closer and closer with that right hand true — Julio Cesar Chavez (@jcchavezjr1) December 27, 2019

“Don’t listen to the haters! You’re a real champion I got your back! Come back stronger! Jacobs is lucky he was fighting dirty cause you were getting closer and closer with that right hand.”

It’s apparent Chavez still has some bridge-building to do in the reputation stakes as the 32-year-old attempts to keep his career going – for now at least.

Whether that means dropping down to undercard fights on DAZN for decent paychecks or being pitched in with a bigger name at light heavyweight remains to be seen.