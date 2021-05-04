Mauro Ranallo’s Bipolar Rock ‘n’ Roller documentary now available free on SHO

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, BIPOLAR ROCK ’N’ ROLLER, a raw and revealing documentary chronicling the prolific combat-sports broadcaster Mauro Ranallo and his lifelong battle with mental illness, is available for free to non-subscribers on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel.

In addition, BIPOLAR ROCK ‘N’ ROLLER and QUIET STORM: THE RON ARTEST STORY, a documentary film that shines a spotlight on the polarizing NBA star who was at times feared and often misunderstood both on and off the basketball court, will be available for subscribers on all SHOWTIME ON DEMAND and SHOWTIME streaming service platforms during the month of May.

SHOWTIME Sports will also support mental health awareness throughout the month across all social media platforms with a range of informative, insightful and inspiring content from both documentaries as well as from other original SHOWTIME Sports programming including ALL THE SMOKE WITH MATT BARNES AND STEPHEN JACKSON.

BIPOLAR ROCK ‘N’ ROLLER explores Ranallo’s career, including his work on the two biggest pay-per-view events in television’s history, and his relentless pursuit of a childhood dream despite seemingly insurmountable odds.

Through this deeply personal and unflinching portrait, Ranallo, who struggles with Bipolar Affective Disorder, hopes to inspire others to persevere in pursuing their dreams despite the challenges of a mental health condition. The film premiered on SHOWTIME during Mental Health Awareness Month in May 2018.