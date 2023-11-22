Terence Crawford rips IBF, open to Spence rematch weight rise

Terence Crawford reacted sternly to the IBF stripping him of his title and aired a surprising update on an Errol Spence Jr. rematch.

“Bud” made it clear that Spence was next in his mind after signing a contract for two fights before his one-sided victory.

However, the IBF moved to strip him of the IBF welterweight belt despite the clause being common knowledge.

Jaron Ennis was handed the strap without a fight, leaving the Spence return without the undisputed crown.

Confirming his plans haven’t changed, Crawford is waiting on word of a potential network for the fight. This remains the only stumbling block after Showtime bailed out of boxing before the contract could be completed.

What weight is the Crawford vs Spence rematch happening?

“The latest is we signed the contract to do a rematch, and that’s what it is right now,” Crawford told Fight Hub TV. “I don’t have a date right now. But I know that’s the next fight.

“It’s still up in the air due to Showtime deciding it no longer does boxing. So, everything is up in the air.

“Nothing has been noted to me that the [second] fight [with Spence] would not happen, so that’s where we are with that.”

Asked what weight the fight would happen at, Crawford revealed a twist, having previously stated the fight would be at 147 pounds.

“We don’t know yet. The contract says 147, but we can decide on 154 or 147. Right now, it’s up in the air.”

Terence Crawford on the IBF stripping him

Responding to the IBF’s decision, Crawford added: “Man, f*** the IBF!

“Their organization stripped me two and a half months after my title, not knowing what was going to happen next. But it’s cool. #

“I’m not mad at them. I got what I needed. I was undisputed. The rest is history. I don’t care about none of that.

“I came into that fight looking to become undisputed. But I became undisputed. So, there was nothing left for me to accomplish at that point.

“I did what I said I was going to do. I came, I saw I conquered, so it’s on to the next.

Boots

Asked about ‘Boots’ Ennis taking over as champion, Crawford replied: “It is what it is.

“They [the IBF] pick and choose who they want to grant certain things to. If they were going to do something like that, I feel like they should have stripped Spence before the fight [with me], given that it was a two-fight deal going into the fight.

“They knew I couldn’t get out of my contract with Spence to fight Boots, so it is what it is.”

