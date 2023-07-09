Jaron Ennis bolsters Spence or Crawford spot – faces a further wait

Jaron Ennis bolstered his place opposite the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford with another impressive performance.

The rising welterweight star known as “Boots” retained his interim IBF welterweight title with a sensational tenth-round TKO.

He finished tough-as-nails 147-pound contender Roiman Villa in the SHOWTIME main event Saturday night from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

A left-right combination from Ennis deposited Villa on the canvas and ended the fight.

THE BOOGEYMAN DOES IT AGAIN 😈@JaronEnnis KOs Villa in round 10 to move to 31-0 ⭐#EnnisVilla pic.twitter.com/cIiuRPbUL5 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 9, 2023

In front of a friendly crowd not far from his Philadelphia home, Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) stayed in control early. He picked his spots against the game Villa (26-2, 24 KOs), dominating early with his jabs before brutalizing Villa with power punches across the middle rounds.

After closely fought rounds three through five, Ennis hurt Villa for the first time in round six. He staggered him badly with an overhand right.

Villa showed the grit that has earned him a high spot in the welterweight rankings and continued throwing to survive the round. However, after that shot, he lost some of his early power.

Jaron Ennis

“My performance was good, [but] I could have listened to my corner a little more,” said Ennis.

“My dad wanted me to throw more body shots, give him more angles, and not stand in front of him.

“I was getting hit with shots I wasn’t supposed to get hit with. I appreciate Villa taking this fight. Hats off to him and his family. I appreciate him for coming in and being a warrior.”

Ennis continued to hammer away in rounds seven and eight, sending blood flying from Villa with numerous snapping shots.

Villa received long looks from the ringside doctor after rounds seven and eight but continued to soldier forward in hopes of changing the tide. After a slower-paced round nine, Ennis closed the fight in style early in round ten.

He landed a vicious one-two with Villa tumbling to the mat as referee David Fields stopped the bout.

“I was breaking him down. I came out victorious,” added Ennis. “But I knew he was a tough kid. I just had to be smart. To take my time and keep touching and touching.

“Eventually, I was going to get him. I was setting him up. Knowing he was going down, I hit him with a big left hand. So I was waiting for the left shot.

“I threw a hook. I knew he was going. So I just threw one more, and that was it. I knew they were going to stop it.”

Spence vs Crawford winner

Ennis, who dominated the CompuBox stats, including a 164 to 57 edge in power shots, stated his intention to stay active against the top fighters in the star-studded welterweight division.

“I want the winner of Errol Spence and Terence Crawford. Let’s make it happen,” stated Ennis knowing that the Spence vs Crawford saga is expected to be a two-fight affair.

Ennis named three other possible opponents while he waited up to another year for his chance.

“I’ll take on Eimantas Stanionis in a heartbeat. I want to get into the ring one more time before the end of the year to make it three fights.

“Stanionis, Keith Thurman, Yordenis Ugas, all the top guys out there. Let’s make these fights happen.”

Premier Boxing Champions presented the event.

