Terence Crawford loses undisputed status despite rematch doubt

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford lost his status as undisputed welterweight champion in a move that surprised everyone.

The pound-for-pound king is no longer the IBF titleholder after the sanctioning body removed Crawford from the position in a ratings update.

Nobody was foretold about the move. It took fans and media to glance at the new rankings before contacting the IBF to confirm.

It’s since been ratified that Jaron Ennis has been promoted from interim ruler to full champion.

Why has Terence Crawford been stripped of the IBF title?

Crawford’s removal is due to his contracted rematch with ex-IBF belt holder Errol Spence Jr. As “Bud” cannot offer Ennis a shot next, he’s automatically been ousted.

That’s despite the Crawford vs Spence return being in limbo from Showtime’s demise. The Network is leaving boxing before completing the contracted second fight.

Showtime was not obligated to broadcast the event and will cease to exist before Crawford vs Spence II can be made official.

With the long-time broadcasters out of the reckoning, it’s not even sure the rematch will occur as planned. Organizers will have to find another TV network willing to pay a premium for a fight that was one-sided the first time of asking.

Jaron Ennis is the new IBF champion

Jaron Ennis will now take over as the IBF figurehead at 147 pounds, with a first defense to be voluntary. The IBF has no number one or two in the ratings until they arrange final eliminators.

Therefore, Ennis can choose anyone in currently the top fifteen. Ironically, that includes Spence, should the Crawford deal fail to come to fruition.

Nothing is set in stone for Ennis either, though. He was part of the Showtime team, too. Ennis needs to find a new broadcast home before lining up a challenger.

His next opponent could defend on the platform he chooses. However, nobody from the current crop of rated fighters will begin as a favorite against a fighter labeled “the New Floyd Mayweather” by many.

IBF welterweight Rankings – October 2023

1 NOT RATED

2 NOT RATED

3 Cody Crowley United States (USA)

4 Ekow Essuman United Kingdom (GBR)

5 Jamal James United States (USA)

6 Errol Spence Jr. United States (USA)

7 Jin Sasaki Japan (JPN)

8 Giovanni Santillan United States (USA)

9 Roiman Villa Venezuela (VEN)

10 Karen Chukhadzhian Ukraine (UKR)

11 Rashidi Ellis United States (USA)

12 Alexis Rocha United States (USA)

13 Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela Mexico (MEX)

14 Steve Spark Australia (AUS)

15 David Avanesyan Armenia (ARM)

