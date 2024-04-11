Jaron Ennis joins Matchroom – What does this mean at 147?

Jaron Ennis has decided to sign with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, having taken his time following the demise of Showtime.

Hearn won the race to sign one of boxing’s hottest properties following a dispute between Ennis and his former promoter. Ennis moved on and chose Hearn over almost every other major promotional outfit worldwide. He has signed a ‘multi-fight promotional deal’ but will remain in control of his own destiny after the formation of his own Boots Promotions. The current IBF world welterweight champion will make a defense in the summer, having been stagnant since July 2023.

Jaron Ennis joins Matchroom

Ennis, one of the top stars of the 147-pound division, will soon come to a crossroads as the major player in the weight class. Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are eyeing fights at 154 pounds, meaning Ennis will have the opportunity to go for undisputed against lesser opposition as he waits for the best at 140 to move up for the eye-catching fights.

Last time out in July, Ennis successfully defended the interim title belt when he knocked out Roman Villa in Atlantic City. Ennis landed the interim strap in January 2023 when the talented American defeated Karen Chukhadzhian in Washington, DC.

Ennis had to feed off those kinds of victories as Crawford continually sidestepped his IBF mandatory duties. The 26-year-old was then promoted to champion in November last year. Ennis is now on a mission to prove he belongs at the very top of the sport. He is looking forward to returning to action on DAZN.

“I’m excited for this partnership with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom, and DAZN,” said Ennis. “I can’t wait to continue making my mark and becoming an undisputed world champion.

“I’ve been out of the ring for a year. I cannot wait to get back in, do what I do best, entertain the fans, and put on clinics. Blockbuster fights are on the horizon for me, and I am ready to deliver them.”

Welterweight landscape

New promoter Hearn was like the cat who got the cream after his revelation. In addition, without naming any names of opponents, the Londoner wants to turn Ennis into a massive star and elevate his current status.

“Wow, what a signing!” said Hearn. “I’ve watched this young man for many years. I always believed he would become a pound-for-pound great.

“I have no doubt he is already the greatest fighter in the division. To win the race to sign Jaron is a massive coup for Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

“Holding the IBF title in one of boxing’s glamour divisions places Jaron front and center for some of the biggest fights out there in the sport, and we plan to deliver them for him.

Philadelphia

“Jaron has everything needed to become a household name both in the sport and in the sporting hotbed of his Philadelphia hometown, where we are committed to building him. Fight fans can get excited for his return in the summer as he looks to hunt down the biggest fights that will elevate him to the pound-for-pound list.”

A further announcement on Ennis’ first defense of his belt is due to be made soon, with Philly set to host at least one of his future fights.

As Crawford and Spence move on, the favorites to land in the opposite corner to Ennis after a summer warm-up are Matchroom’s own Conor Benn [if he comes through his current suspension furor] and Don King’s Adrien Broner.

Furthermore, the depth of the rest of the division leaves much to be desired. This scenario gives Ennis a solid opportunity to be equal to what Crawford has done over the next few years. Crawford still technically holds the other three belts in the division but will relinquish them soon for Ennis to gobble up.

