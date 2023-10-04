Tevin Farmer stops Oscar Barajas in Philadelphia

Former world champion Tevin Farmer registered a stunning and spectacular sixth round stoppage over Oscar Barajas in a scheduled eight-round lightweight bout that headlined a seven bout card at the 2300 Arena.

The show was promoted by R and B Promotions.

Farmer dropped Barajas with a jab in round two. In round three, Barajas had some good moments as he backed up and even hurt Farmer. Farmer did well by moving and holding to get out of the round.

In round six, Farmer unloaded a perfect straight left to the head that put Barajas out cold for several moments. The end of the fight came at 1:51.

Farmer who picked up his second win in three months after a three-plus year layoff is now 32-5-1 with seven knockouts. Barajas, 133.6 lbs of Ocampo, MEX is 21-9-1.

Oluwafemi Oyeleye remained undefeated by stopping Jimmy Williams in round three of their six-round junior middleweight bout.

Oyeleye scored a knockdown in round three and the bout was stopped at 2:48.

Oyeleye, 153.3 lbs of Philadelphia is now 14-0 with eight knockouts. Williams, 153.1 lbs of New Haven, CT is now 18-13-2.

Carlos Rosario and Diuhl Olguin fought to a six-round junior lightweight bout.

Scores 59-55 for Olguin and 57-57 twice.

Rosario, 131.9 lbs of Pennsauken, NJ is 9-3-1. Olguin, 127.9 lbs of Jalisco, MEX is 16-32-7.

Joshua Jones remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Jonathan Perez in a lightweight bout.

Jones, 134.6 lbs of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 8-0-1. Perez, 137.5 lbs of Barranquilla, COL is 41-38.

Allen Otto and James Abraham battled to a four-round draw in a battle of undefeated middleweights.

Scores were 39-37 for Abraham and 38-38 twice. Abraham, 158.4 lbs of Queens, NY is 2-0-1. Otto, 157.4 lbs of Pennsauken, NJ is 2-0-1.

Rob Perez scored a four-round majority decision over Daniel Bean in a rematch of heavyweights.

Perez, 237.8 lbs of Worcester, MA won by scores 39-37 twice and 38-38 and is now 2-0. Bean, 233.3 lbs of Old Bridge, NJ is 2-2.

Ghandi Romain needed just 59 seconds as he scored two knockdowns to defeat Jose Luis Fracica Baron in a four-round welterweight bout.

Romain, 145.5 lbs of Irvington, NJ is 1-1 with one knockout. Baron, 145.3 lbs of El Vigia, VEN is 0-6.

R and B Promotions will be back at the 2300 Arena on December 1st.

The show was the last that was regulated by Executive Director Greg Sirb.