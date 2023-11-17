Floyd Mayweather returns Super Bowl weekend in RIOT rematch

Floyd Mayweather will stage a rematch of a fight that caused an arena riot when Super Bowl weekend rolls around in 2024.

Mayweather confirmed he will face John Gotti III – his “enemy for life” despite tormenting him for six rounds in June.

Gotti’s frustration spilled out at the end of the contest, leading to a ring brawl and eruption of violence at the Florida event. It spilled out into the crowd and resulted in thousands of fans rioting.

In the aftermath, Gotti took to social media to warn Mayweather. Another member of the Gotti family, reported to be his sister, also sent a threat to Mayweather’s daughter.

John Gotti called Mayweather a ‘punk b****’ and stated Mayweather “never put me down” and the fight was a “DQ for no reason” on the night.

His sister added: “Floyd Mayweather, your daughter was run through by an animal with twelve different baby mamas. Your little circus animal.

“You’re all a pack of zoo animals. I swear on my kids. I’m coming for your daughter. It may be two years, three years from now, but I’m coming.”

Floyd Mayweather returns to fight Super Bowl weekend

This kind of bad blood between two families, if as sinister as it looks, cannot be suitable for the sport. Nonetheless, Mayweather will stage a second helping as the NFL showpiece rolls around to Nevada.

Super Bowl weekend will be the highest-profile sporting event ever seen in the region. Mayweather, being Mayweather, wants his piece of that pie.

He may have bitten off more than he can chew with his previous “Last Names Matter” offering, as Gotti didn’t want to end things on a good note.

Furthermore, hopefully, both sides have been in contact to address the situation, which can lead to a peaceful conclusion in February 2024.

Mayweather looked a picture of calm after all the goings on. This led to many believing some of what was shown on social media videos wasn’t real. Well, it looked pretty real to those who got injured.

Skip Bayless stated his belief that none of it was real.

Mayweather vs Gotti III brawl

“The Floyd-Gotti’ brawl’ after my man Kenny Bayless stopped the ‘fight’ was obviously scripted and staged,” he said.

The only conclusion anyone can reach regarding the Bayless statement is that he couldn’t view the widely available videos.

People got hurt and beaten badly – even ‘celebrities’ were involved. There was no place in boxing for what occurred.

In addition, how that kind of graphic violence can be ‘scripted and staged’ is beyond comprehension. Bayless must not have had all the evidence before he presented his opinion.

Undeterred, the “Money” Man told fans: “Kicking Off Super Bowl Weekend – Unfinished Business. See You Guys In Las Vegas. More Details Coming Soon!”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.