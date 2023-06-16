Trio of WTF’s enhance Floyd Mayweather vs Gotti III pandemonium

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III descended into further chaos this week when a trio of enhancements to the pandemonium unfolded.

Firstly, Gotti faced an indefinite suspension by the Florida Athletic Commission with a minimum term of six months. The punishment comes as Gotti rushed Mayweather after being waived off by Kenny Bayless.

At that point in the sixth round of the exhibition, Mayweather was toying with the New Yorker. He was landing big shots and doing whatever he wanted. Bayless had seen enough.

Gotti then went after Mayweather leading to his corner and entourage doing the same. All hell broke loose as a result. However, suspending Gotti for six months when he didn’t fight for five months previously seems nonsensical.

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III

The second point saw Mayweather picking up the “Juneteenth Freedom Belt” backstage despite a massive brawl inside the arena.

Mayweather, who has posted nothing to address the sickening violence at his event, looked happy as he received the strap in the aftermath.

He told TMZ. “Thank you to Mauricio and the WBC for creating and presenting me and my partners with this unique freedom belt to commemorate Juneteenth.

“The WBC has always led by example. I am honored to receive the belt along with Robert Smith, who is the largest civil rights activist in our history, and Jas Mathur, my dear friend, and partner.”

Having witnessed another farcical happening, it was time for pundit Skip Bayless to crank things up a notch.

‘Staged and scripted’

“The Floyd-Gotti’ brawl’ after my man Kenny Bayless stopped the ‘fight’ was obviously scripted and staged,” he said after the riot.

The only conclusion anyone can reach regarding the Bayless statement is that he hasn’t seen all the widely available videos.

If Bayless is referencing the Mayweather vs Gotti brawl inside the ring, then he might have something approaching a valid point. However, if he’s going on everything that happened after the referee stepped in, that’s a shocking statement.

People got hurt and beaten badly – even ‘celebrities’ were involved. There was no place in boxing for what occurred.

How that kind of graphic violence can be ‘scripted and staged’ is beyond comprehension. Bayless must not have had all the evidence before he presented his opinion.

Now that the farce is over, Floyd Mayweather seriously needs to consider calling off the rest of his “Heist Tour.”

Not only did he receive threats from the Gotti family, but he also took a verbal bashing from boxing fans who used to buy his Pay Per Views.

Enough is enough, Floyd.

