Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte WBC heavyweight talks descending into farce

January 22nd, 2022

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte negotiations for a mandatory World Boxing Council heavyweight title fight is descending into a farce.

For a third time, ordered talks between both parties got postponed, leading to dumbfoundedness by many witnessing the events unfold.

WBN spoke to Bob Arum earlier this week to get his views on proceedings, and he seemed unhappy with portions of the discussions.

Not only with Matchroom, Eddie Hearn, and Whyte wanting more than the twenty percent on offer, Arum was also disillusioned with some of Fury team’s efforts to get the fight over the line.

WBN can exclusively reveal that in-house gripes regarding the venue for the fight threw a spanner in the works, according to Arum, who added that the date of March 26 is on hold at the Principality Stadium in Wales.

Not everyone in the Fury camp is on board with that stage, though.

Arum remains optimistic Fury vs. Whyte will get confirmed despite reports that Anthony Joshua may be willing to step aside for “The Gypsy King” to battle Oleksandr Usyk for all the top division belts.

“Hopefully, we’ll get it done,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News. “Dillian Whyte in the U.K. against Tyson Fury is a big, big fight.

“We’ll do good business, and we’ll find a way to get it done.”

WBC chiefs outlined that they now expect movement on a deal by early next week, or the fight opens up to purse bids from other promoters.

“The World Boxing Council has received requests from Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte teams to extend the period of free negotiations to finalize the fight.

“If there is no agreement, a purse bid will happen this coming Wednesday, January 26,” they stated.

HEAVYWEIGHT DELAY

President Mauricio Sulaiman echoed those sentiments himself.

It’s now down to Fury and Whyte’s team to come to some arrangement as arbitration over the purse split continues.

Whyte is certainly not happy dropping from the usual 45 percent down to twenty. It’s hoped a deal might get done in Fury offers 35% of the pot.

We shall see when the farcical delays finally heed on Wednesday.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Furthermore, follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.