Wilder vs Joshua on course for WBC eliminator status in 2024

World Boxing Council chiefs positioned Wilder vs Joshua as a WBC final eliminator throughout two Ratings Committee discussions.

The latest, taking place in Uzbekistan at the WBC Convention, retained Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua as one and two in the WBC Rankings.

Wilder vs Joshua

This means when they fight in 2024, the WBC will order the fight for the mandatory spot. Whoever wins from Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk over two fights will then battle Wilder or Joshua.

The WBC aired some happenings at the Ratings Session from Tashkent.

“The World Boxing Council worked steadily through its monthly Ratings Session. This one had the special setting of the Uzbekistan Convention in the Hilton Hotel Tashkent,” they said.

“Forty-five days of preparation work had gone into this plus two more at the Convention. A few essential amendments were made.

WBC Rankings

“Joe Joyce moves down to fourteen in the heavyweight division. Daniel Dubois moves up to twelve.

“Bridgerweight champion Lukas Rozanski joined us. He will defend his title against Badou Jack. He was awarded the WBC Plate and cap.

“A momentary sidebar to acknowledge Don Majeski and Charlie Giles as attendees of the 1971 Frazier vs Ali fight at Madison Square Garden classic.

“Former cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Wlodarczk was presented a special award.

“WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán recently met current number one challenger Ryan Rozicki at the centenary anniversary of Dempsey Vs Firpo. Ryan believes he’s the reincarnation of the Manassa Mauler.”

On safety issues, the WBC added: “The WBC Medical Committee is looking at the effects of traveling fighters fighting in different time zones.

“William Badoo, the chairman of the WBC Safety Committee whose work is titanic, receives the Loyalty and Diligence Award.

“A poignant moment for Miracle Man Adonis Stevenson, injured in a championship fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. He was presented with a special award by Mykolaiv Kovalchuk.

“At super middleweight, Islington’s John Ryder, who fought bravely against Canelo Alvarez, is moved to nine.

“It was announced that Emma Hadley of Queensberry Promotions has won the WBC Woman of the Year award.

“In the super lightweight division, NABF champion Steve Clagget is moved to eight. The great Roberto Duran was presented with a Champion’s Cap.

“At super-flyweight, Juan Carlos Camacho moves to number ten. Hasanboy Dusmatov moves out of the light fly category and is now ranked five as a strawweight.”

