Adonis Stevenson defeated death, now he’s fighting for his memories

Stephanie Trapp

Former WBC light heavyweight title-holder Adonis Stevenson has updated his remarkable recovery from life-threatening injuries.

Against all the odds, ‘Superman’ has regained plenty of his faculties and now says ‘he’s working on his memory’ for the future.

Being able to remember is a struggle for Stevenson, but continued sessions of therapy will only help his cause.

The ‘Champion of Hope’ is in good condition two years after suffering an injury in his bout against Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine, reports the World Boxing Council.

When Stevenson returned to the locker room, he began to feel dizzy and was taken to a local hospital.

Doctors discovered that he was suffering from a severe traumatic brain injury. He was immediately rushed into surgery that night.

The next morning Stevenson was in critical condition in intensive care. The following Monday, he was put into an induced coma.

The boxer remained in an induced coma for three weeks before waking up.

Doctors feared Stevenson would never be the same again, but miraculously he has made an excellent recovery.

In an interview with the Canadian sports network RDS, Adonis commented: “I feel delighted and grateful with life. God is on my side.

“There are people who are surprised that he has recovered from such a difficult injury. There are always consequences when you have a concussion.

“The important thing is to continue working for successful rehabilitation. It is essential to continue working on my memory.”

ADONIS STEVENSON – CHAMPION OF HOPE

At the 2019 World Boxing Council convention, Stevenson was named the WBC Champion of Hope.

He said at the time: “This belt that the WBC gave me means a lot to me. I want to help people who have suffered concussions.







“I have this belt so I can give a message to people who have these kinds of problems. God brought me back to help. Boxing saved my life, and I am grateful for this.”

WBN would like to wish Adonis well as he continues his fight.

