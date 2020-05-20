Tyson Fury sees next four fights lined up until 2022

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury now has his next four bouts lined up following discussions over a money-spinning British super-fight with Anthony Joshua.

According to Eddie Hearn, Fury is on course to agree on a two-fight deal with Joshua AFTER his contracted third clash with Deontay Wilder.

Fury vs Wilder III is likely to take place at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, leaving room for two fights with AJ over the following twelve months.

Hearn is looking forward to securing the finer details of a Tyson Fury vs Joshua double for all the heavyweight marbles.

“It would probably be a two-fight deal,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Any deal between Tyson Fury and AJ, you run it twice.

“It is not a condition of the deal but it was in their deal with Deontay Wilder, and it is the biggest fight in boxing, so it is likely you will see that twice.”

Speaking himself on the situation, Fury mapped out his immediate plan in a recent chat with pal Mark Wright during a live workout.

“We’ve got the Wilder rematch next and then the two AJ fights,” Fury told Wright. “Wilder has got a rematch clause.

“I’m not paying him (Wilder) no money to step aside. I’d rather take his scalp again.

“I’ll beat him in the ring, that’s how I’ll get him out of the way, not by paying him.

“I wouldn’t pay him two million to step aside. I’d rather give him another battering.

“I’m going to fight him again, hopefully by the end of the year. Then we’ll go into the biggest fight in (British) boxing history.

“We’re going to battle it out for all the gold,” he added.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and with boxing on hold, WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte now faces a further wait to get his chance.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman initially penciled in February 2021 as the date Fury or Wilder must face Whyte.

Losing months of the 2020 calendar to COVID-19 will almost certainly mean an exemption required by Fury would be accepted by the World Boxing Council.

This could see Whyte handed another year on top of the current February deadline. Either that or Whyte could get his chance in between the Fury vs Joshua saga.

Everything has to be sorted out before Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua sign on the dotted line. But does secure Fury’s next four outings in place for 2020 to 2022.







TYSON FURY POSSIBLE 2020-22 SCHEDULE:

Deontay Wilder – OCT – FEB 2021

Anthony Joshua – JUNE – JULY – 2021

Dillian Whyte – OCT – DEC 2021

Anthony Joshua – MAY – JUNE 2022