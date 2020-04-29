Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte UK battle ‘absolutely will happen again’

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Dillian Whyte will face Anthony Joshua in a repeat of their 2015 meeting as destiny threatens to pit the pair together again in the future.

That’s the view of Dean, brother, and major team member of the WBC interim heavyweight champion’s entourage.

Joshua won the initial battle five years ago in a domestic showdown. But since then, Whyte has gone on an eleven-fight winning rampage.

Beating two former world title-holders along the way, Whyte is certainly widely recognized as a top contender in the biggest weight class.

Despite Joshua taking out Whyte emphatically in the seventh round in London and since claiming his UK rival is an ‘easy fight’, Dean sees it as much closer these days.

“I personally think it’s just the confidence of him as a two-time world champion, so he’s within his rights to say that. But there is definitely no chance of an easy night with Dillian Whyte. No chance,” Dean told CasinoLounge.co.uk.

“Joseph Parker will tell you that. Oscar Rivas will tell you that. Derek Chisora will tell you that. Lucas Browne will definitely tell you that.

“Dillian has a champion’s mindset, work ethic, and toughness. You ain’t gonna get no easy night.

“Anthony Joshua can try and put that out into the universe to convince himself and everyone around him. But on the night we will know. I’m sure the world will know, it won’t be an easy nights’ work.”







ANTHONY JOSHUA REMATCH

Concluding with his view that a rematch is inevitable, Dean in convinced both boxers are on the same page that they need to do it again.

“Coming from similar backgrounds and making themselves stars in the UK – there’s a rivalry,” he pointed out.

“But there’s also begrudging respect having shared the ring. Those guys want to fight each other more than anything.

“Absolutely Dillian vs Anthony Joshua will happen again before they both retire,” Dean added.