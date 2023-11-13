‘Bigger than Canelo!’ Don’t sleep on Demetrius Andrade

Demetrius Andrade is seemingly overlooked as forthcoming opponent David Benavidez continues to be linked with facing Canelo.

“Boo Boo” is, like Benavidez, undefeated. He’s also one of the most avoided fighters in the world over the past five years or more.

Andrade is 32-0 with 19 stoppages and aims to become a three-weight world champion at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on November 25.

The Pay Per View event is already lighting up the famous strip and has a buzz about it on a scale never seen before for an Andrade fight.

Benavidez begins as a favorite due to his higher profile. However, the respectful Andrade is quietly going about his business.

Demetrius Andrade looks forward to David Benavidez fight

“There’s nothing about this guy that you can criticize. Therefore, we have ourselves a great fight. Our styles are going to clash really well. I think we’re going to put on a show. May the best man win,” said Andrade.

“This is the Super Bowl of the 168-pound division. This is the biggest fight that can be made, the two most avoided fighters.

“I haven’t fought the best because the best doesn’t want to fight me. He can have that same claim. But the time is now. This is the fight.”

On Benavidez and his coach, Jose Sr., Andrade added: “It’s great to see these father-son relationships. David and Jose Sr. are coming together and making it work.

“I have that as well. The bond is special. I know that he will have love in his corner. I’ll have the love in my corner.

“I believe that my power, mind, strength, and soul can overtake anything. I bet that Benavidez has that same will. November 25, we will be seasoning up some turkey. I have what it takes.

Bigger than Canelo

“This is the fight that will close out the year and be comparable to all the great fights that SHOWTIME put on this year. We will do our job to ensure it is the greatest fight of the year.

“I’m looking to conquer the whole super middleweight division. This would be my third weight class. That’s what gives me the right to say I’m the best.

“This is bigger than Canelo. This is way bigger than that. We can’t just sit back and wait for him. David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade is the biggest fight.”

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing promote, are on sale now and available at AXS.com.

