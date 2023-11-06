Julio Cesar Chavez ‘hurt that son will go crazy’ or die

Julio Cesar Chavez is worried his son will soon go crazy after several worrying episodes of substance abuse in his life.

The Boxing legend expressed his fear that Chavez Jr. is on the path to destruction and may not survive.

Chavez Jr. is back in the news after reports of an overdose, after which the former WBC champion was treated in a psychiatric unit.

His wife, Frida Chavez, called the police to report that the boxer consumed dozens of pills and that she feared for his safety.

TMZ Sports reported that the 37-year-old asked authorities in Hollywood to help Chavez Jr. the week before Halloween.

Frida was worried that Chavez Jr. had taken a vast amount of pills and possibly needed his stomach pumped. The incident led to Chavez Jr. being detained at the 5150 facility in California, according to TMZ.

Chavez Jr. was held until doctors were happy that he no longer posed a threat to himself.

Speaking about his son’s health, Chavez Sr. is fearful something life-changing is on the horizon.

Julio Cesar Chavez fears for son’s future

Appearing on Bromeando con los Rivera, Chavez Sr. said: “I feel sorry for him [my son] because his children are little and he’s not enjoying them.

“It hurts me that he’s going to go crazy. It hurts me that he’s going to have an accident driving at [an early time] in the morning at full speed and that he’s going to have a heart attack from all the pills he takes.

“It’s very painful for me because [my] children are something else,” he added.

Senior, one of the sport’s most recognizable figures, revealed Chavez Jr. has relapsed after giving hope he was clean.

“The biggest pain I feel is that having my addiction clinics, I can’t help him,” he pointed out.

“He was in an annex for a year. Everyone was pleased and everything. But a week later he came out and again!

“I say: ‘My God, what happened? It’s not possible that a week later, he relapsed on the pills.

“I say: ‘What do I do?’. I have taken him to the clinic again, and he gets clean. But again, he comes out.”

Chavez Jr’s career spiral

A series of bad defeats in the boxing ring hasn’t helped the mental state of Chavez Jr. Disappointing his father with losses is at the forefront of what can trigger his problems.

Chavez Jr. lost to Canelo Alvarez in 2017. His father then had Canelo in his corner for an exhibition and not his son.

Danny Jacobs scored a retirement win over Chavez Jr. before Mario Abel Cazares humiliated the Sinaloa native on DAZN.

Either side of winning in 2020 and 2021 to seemingly get his career back on track, Chavez Jr. lost to an MMA fighter, Anderson Silva.

That’s despite heading into the fight as a massive favorite. It’s now been two years since Chavez Jr. last fought.

