Terence Crawford trainer denies UK ban after jail for gun mistake

Terence Crawford’s trainer, Brian McIntyre, has denied being banned from the United Kingdom after a suspended sentence for gun charges.

McIntyre mistakenly carried a firearm through UK security and customs upon entering to corner for Chris Eubank Jr. last summer.

After guiding Eubank Jr. to a rematch victory over Liam Smith, McIntyre was arrested as he tried to depart for the United States.

The UK authorities held McIntryre on remand until a court date five weeks later, which Terence Crawford himself attended. The undisputed welterweight champion gave ‘Bomac’ a character reference that helped him avoid further lock-up.

Reports McIntyre would be banned from entering the UK to attend Eubank fights in the future then surfaced. But speaking to FightHub TV, McIntyre issued a response.

Terence Crawford trainer Brian McIntyre denis UK ban

“I am going back. I have a great team, and we haven’t got any restrictions [returning to the UK],” said Bomac. “As far as getting stuck over there, it was an innocent mistake that happened to me.

“Right now, it’s a feeling [being released] that’s hard to explain. It is being back home on US soil and coming into some good wins.

“When I was over there, got so many good wins. Before I left to go over, there I got the best win in probably history [Crawford vs Errol Spence], so it’s good.

On Eubank’s redemption, he added: “It’s pretty easy with Chris, you just take him back to the basics. That’s how he beat Smith.

“With the basics [we beat Smith]. We used a jab right hand over the top and stayed off the ropes. Chris countered, so it was easy.”

Chris Eubank Jr.’s victory

Eubank again sees his name in the frame for a middleweight title shot. New unified champion Janibek mentioned the Brighton man after adding the IBF version to his WBO crown at the weekend.

But it’s the Conor Benn fight that is causing the most controversy. Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, wants to stage the event despite Benn being under appeal for a drug test suspension.

The British Boxing Board of Control has openly stated that Benn should not be fighting until the appeal ends. This hasn’t stopped Hearn from attempting to arrange the fight for the Middle East in December.

Hearn added recently that he’s considering the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, going against the Board’s wishes not to allow Benn to campaign in the UK.

If the Matchroom boss were intent on defying the BBBofC, he would have to mimic Frank Warren’s move for David Haye vs Dereck Chisora in 2012.

Warren obtained a license outside the UK to put Haye vs Chisora on at Upton. That’s despite both being suspended by the BBBofC for a previous public brawl.

