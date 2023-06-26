Dillian Whyte throws wild accusations at Eddie Hearn over AJ deal

Dillian Whyte is unhappy with former promoter Eddie Hearn after finally receiving an offer to fight Anthony Joshua on August 12.

First, Whyte revealed that no offer had been made and no communication despite Hearn stating the fight was on publicly.

Secondly, Joshua wants a third fight inked into the contract if Whyte pulls off the victory over the summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Whyte doesn’t like the paperwork sent through after a long delay.

Dillian Whyte vs Joshua II

“They said it was going to be a standard contract. It’s not. There’s a lot of things in the contract now that they didn’t say was going to be in it,” explained Whyte.

“It’s like this, he said, ‘We’re gonna send a simple contract.’ – Then they sent a very complicated contract with a lot of hoops and a lot of hooks to hook me in.

“I don’t want that. I want a simple contract, a simple fight. The winner moves on and has a big fight in Saudi Arabia.

“They’re trying to put a rematch clause in there that ties me up for a year and messes everything up. I’m not interested in that.

“I just want a straightforward fight, the winner moves on, and that’s it.”

According to Whyte, a clash with Deontay Wilder could be in the offing if he defeats Joshua. However, this is unlikely to happen as the Briton is not a big enough name to grant the fight happening under the Skill Challenge banner.

That hasn’t stopped Whyte from wanting the stipulation removed from the contract.

“It is about the opportunity. But with the rematch involved – if I beat him, I don’t get an opportunity [to face Wilder possibly]. I’ve got to wait and fight Joshua again.”

Eddie Hearn problems

Previously, Whyte had another go at Hearn for his continued discussions in the media.

“There’s been no communication on the fight,” Whyte told Jim White and Simon Jordan before the offer finally got presented.

“We’ve had one three-line email about the fight, no conversations at all.

“We’ve been trying to contact Eddie Hearn for one month, multiple phone calls and emails, they’ve just gone missing.

“I’ve never felt the fight was real. I’ve been negotiating with Eddie Hearn for years. I know when Eddie wants a fight, he calls you, he bugs you. I haven’t spoken to Eddie Hearn for one month…

“They’re going to want a rematch clause and this, that, and the other. But we haven’t spoken about any of these things. Eddie’s just disappeared.”

Whyte pinning his hopes on a Wilder fight may be a dead end anyway. Wilder is set to face Andy Ruiz Jr. in a WBC final eliminator. That clash is likely to go down in late August.

Therefore, Wilder or Ruiz being ready for a big fight in Saudi Arabia within four months could be a tough ask. They both have averaged less than a fight a year since late 2019.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.