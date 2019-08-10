Andy Ruiz Jr. silence on Anthony Joshua rematch location is deafening

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. seems to be unhappy with the venue choice for the Anthony Joshua rematch if his social media blackout is anything to go by.

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing and DAZN made the return announcement on Friday before confirming a press conference for Monday.

It was revealed Ruiz v Joshua 2 would take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 7th.

Joshua took to social media to reveal his desire to become two-time ruler and gain redemption. Ruiz, on the other hand, revealed his hand with a deafening silence.

Up until Thursday, Ruiz had been vocal on Twitter. But once the venue and date were confirmed, Mexico’s first top division title holder chose not to comment.

It’s thought Ruiz wanted a United States stage after his calls for Mexico to host went unheard. Ruiz would potentially have picked anywhere in the US over the Middle East.

Ruiz now faces a daunting trip to a country which is denounced for its human rights record.

Sky Sports and DAZN both have women working on their respective broadcast teams, which may be a sticking point with Saudi officials.

Sporting events are notoriously usually an all-male affair in Saudi, so it will be interesting to see how both deal with what seems a solid rule.







UPROAR

Fans have already voiced their displeasure with what will be the biggest event of the year just before Christmas.

One wrote: “Would love to know the thought behind holding the Ruiz Jr vs. Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia. What an absolute joke that is. Anywhere other than the US or UK is mind-blowing. Well done Eddie, you’ve f***ed it.”

Another added: “Joshua/Ruiz in Saudi Arabia is completely bonkers. That rematch in London contract should have been watertight.”

Whatever the feelings, Ruiz and Joshua both stand to make a huge profit from the bout taking place at the neutral venue.

Ruiz will make a career-high purse, whilst Joshua has been promised untold riches for taking the fight outside the UK or US.

Another loss for Joshua could be the end of his career, meaning the money on offer was too hard to turn down.