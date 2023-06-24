Aftermath care praised as Ludumo Lamati moves out of danger

South African warrior Ludumo Lamati continues to progress following a severe injury in the wake of a stoppage loss to Liverpool’s Nick Ball.

Boxing 5 Promotions have kept fans in the loop throughout the recovery of Lamati, who underwent surgery after collapsing in the ring on May 27.

Concern over the days when Lamati lay in the ICU turned to hope as the featherweight star awoke before beginning to eat and talk.

The latest update from Boxing 5 is another positive sign that Lamati will be able to function in his life moving forward.

Ludumo Lamati out of danger

All too often, boxing injuries can be fatal or life-changing. Therefore, news like Lamati’s must be celebrated.

“After being moved from the ICU to the neurologists’ ward, our champion shows positive signs daily.

“The team has flown over together with his Mom and Girlfriend. Regular visits bring a smile to his face.

“There is still recovery to be done, so each day of rest is needed. Your prayers and positive comments have meant a great deal.”

In a final statement on Lamati’s care received and the attention given to the seriousness of his plight by Conlan Boxing and Frank Warren, Boxing 5 revealed visits from concerned promoters and former champions.

“Boxing 5 would like to thank the following people for their incredible assistance over the past few weeks:

“Mr. Sigama at Mdantsane Home Affairs for arranging Joyce Lamati’s passport so efficiently so Ludumo’s mother could travel quicker.

Tinyoko Khosa in also assisting the above passport process. Minister of Sports Office Zizikodwa, Mr. Malusi Mahulo, Director For International Relations Eastern Cape, and Mr. Oscar Mabuyane, the Premier of the Eastern Cape, for their incredible assistance.

Thank you

“Another special thank you to Robert Smith of the British boxing board, as well as Bianca and Stephen from Queensbury Promotions, for all you have done. We cannot thank you enough.

“Also, Nhlaka from the British Embassy for your assistance with emergency Visas.

“Thank you to the Irish Boxing Community, namely Carl Frampton, Jamie Conlan, and the Conlan Family

“Thanks to Paul Johnson for visiting him in his time of need. A special thank you to Stephen and Dianne Nelson for opening your home to the Boxing 5 team [Larry and Riyaz] and for continuing to host Ludumo’s mother and girlfriend [Joyce Lamati and Chay].

“Your kindness and generosity have been overwhelming. Thank you so much.

“Finally, to all of you for your prayers and positive comments. It is appreciated tremendously. Our Champion, Ludumo Lamati, continues to grow in strength.

“For that, we are truly thankful!”

With his boxing career over, Lamati can look forward to the rest of his life after fighting off the most serious threat of all.

