Ludumo Lamati returns home after successful recovery

Ludumo Lamati is thankfully back home with his family after suffering life-threatening injuries in the ring and spending weeks in the hospital.

The South African fighter, undefeated on 20-0-1 – heading into a clash with Nick Ball in England on May 27 – got into difficulty after being stopped.

Ball of Liverpool, England, was defending his WBC featherweight silver belt for the third time. Ludumo fought a competitive fight. However, he was overwhelmed in the twelfth and final round.

His corner threw in the towel, but he collapsed when Luduom returned to the corner seconds later.

Medical staff and paramedics from the British Boxing Board of Control immediately administered treatment, including oxygen and effective first aid.

It proved to be life-saving for Lamati on the night. Those who helped the stricken fighter deserve all the praise in the world for their speedy work.

Ludumo was carried out of the ring on a stretcher. He was rushed by ambulance to the Critical Care Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

All this was done within the vital period known as “The Golden Hour.” While there, Lamati underwent surgery to remove from him a blood clot. Lamati was then placed in an induced coma to stop the swelling.

The World Boxing Council had nothing but good words about Lamati’s treatment.

Ludumo Lamati returns home to South Africa

They said: “Thanks to the timely, loyal, and effective actions of the regulatory body and the company that presented the show: “Queensberry Promotions,” Ludumo Lamati managed to win the most crucial battle of his life with great heart, courage, and resilience.

“This story leaves us with meaningful experiences of togetherness, strength, and empathy. Efforts such as those of Frank Warren and Queensberry helped translate for his mother and fiancée to be with Ludumo in the most challenging moments. Also, the actions of Hugh O’Halloran of Belfast Boxers. He established a Go Fund Me page to support Ludumo.

“The World Boxing Council congratulates and recognizes all those who cared for our beloved champion Ludumo.

“Thanks to all of you, Ludumo is now in his country, recovering with his spirit at its highest and ready to resume his life alongside the people he loves.”

Boxing 5 Promotions posted images of Lamati arriving in South Africa to continue his life – if not his previously successful boxing career.

WBN wishes him nothing but the best in whatever he does next.

