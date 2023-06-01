Ludumo Lamati update: Positive news as boxer keeps fighting

South African boxer Ludumo Lamati continues to improve, having been placed in controlled sedation following his defeat to Nick Ball on Saturday.

Lamati collapsed after a twelfth-round stoppage against the Liverpool man, which in all honesty, could have been halted a few rounds earlier.

Nonetheless, Lamati proved himself a warrior and remains in a positive light moving forward, according to his promoter.

Ludumo Lamati update

“Updated scans from the medical staff in Ireland have been completed,” informed Boxing 5 Promotions. “The results back by the surgeons have been positive.

“The team will now look to reduce Ludumo’s medication tomorrow [Thursday]. This will start to bring him out of his induced state and give us the injury status with a more informed diagnosis of the recovery time needed.

“We thank all South Africans for the well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Previous statements had eased strong concerns that Lamati could be on the cusp of losing his life.

“Ludumo Lamati was taken to the Belfast hospital. On arrival, numerous tests and scans were carried out,” said Boxing 5 Promotions on Sunday.

“He is currently under hospital care. The latest feedback from the medical team this morning is that his vital signs are stable.

“We will provide further updates as soon as they become available. In addition, please keep him in your prayers.”

Twenty-four hours later, they added another official update.

“Ludumo is still closely monitored and cared for by the excellent doctors in Belfast. His vital signs are stable. We hope they will slowly stop the sedation from tomorrow onwards.

“This is a process that takes time and healing. Please continue to send positive thoughts and prayers.”

Queensberry

Queensberry Promotions, who staged the event under the guidance of Frank Warren, had also expressed concern over the condition of the stricken boxer.

“Following his fight with Nick Ball on Saturday night, Ludumo Lamati was taken by Ambulance to hospital. Tests, scans, and treatment were carried out upon arrival.

“He remains in the hospital, receiving the best care possible.

“The most recent update from the medical team is that his vital signs are stable. We will provide further updates as soon as they become available.

“In the meantime, the boxing community applauds and thanks the BBBofC medical staff and Paramedics who acted quickly and efficiently to ensure he received the best care possible before arriving at the hospital.

“We ask that everyone keeps this young man in their prayers as his fight continues.” #

In addition, opponent Ball had spoken in his post-fight victory interview that the only thing that mattered was Lamati’s recovery.

