Boxer Ludumo Lamati remains sedated in hospital after stoppage

Ludumo Lamati remains sedated in hospital following a stoppage on the undercard of Mick Conlan’s second failed world title challenge.

The South African took a few too many shots to the head against English contender Nick Ball as the undefeated Liverpool man ended Lamati’s challenge in the final round.

In the process, Ball defended his WBC Silver title with the TKO win but immediately turned his attention to his opponent’s well-being.

Lamati collapsed before being administered oxygen. After a few minutes of treatment, he was taken to a hospital in Belfast, where he remains in a bad way.

His promotional company gave an update initially and followed it up with another on Monday. It’s not apparent whether Lamati is any life-changing danger.

Ludumo Lamati update

“Ludumo Lamati was taken to the Belfast hospital. On arrival, numerous tests and scans were carried out,” said Boxing 5 Promotions on Sunday.

“He is currently under hospital care. The latest feedback from the medical team this morning is that his vital signs are stable.

“We will provide further updates as soon as they become available. In addition, please keep him in your prayers.”

Twenty-four hours later, they added another official update.

“Ludumo is still being closely monitored and cared for by the excellent doctors in Belfast. His vital signs are stable. We hope they will slowly stop the sedation from tomorrow onwards.

“This is a process that takes time and healing. Please continue to send positive thoughts and prayers.”

Queensberry Promotions, who staged the event under the guidance of Frank Warren, expressed concern over the condition of the stricken boxer.

Following his fight with Nick Ball on Saturday night, Ludumo Lamati was taken by Ambulance to hospital. Tests, scans and treatment were carried out upon arrival and he remains in hospital where he is receiving the best care possible. The most recent update from the medical team… — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) May 29, 2023

“Following his fight with Nick Ball on Saturday night, Ludumo Lamati was taken by Ambulance to hospital. Tests, scans, and treatment were carried out upon arrival.

“He remains in the hospital, receiving the best care possible.

Condition

“The most recent update from the medical team is that his vital signs are stable. We will provide further updates as soon as they become available.

“In the meantime, the boxing community applauds and thanks the BBBofC medical staff and Paramedics who acted quickly and efficiently to ensure he received the best care possible before arriving at the hospital.

“We ask that everyone keeps this young man in their prayers as his fight continues.”

Lamati, 31, was unbeaten going into the Ball clash at the SSE Arena. He held 20 victories and one draw before facing Ball.

It’s hoped he can make a full recovery from his injuries. Furthermore, WBN would like to send out best wishes to Ludumo and his family at this tense time.

