Boxer Ludumo Lamati alert and eating, making good progress

South African boxer Ludumo Lamati is now alert and eating following a worrying spell in the hospital where he was placed into an induced coma.

In the heat of a hellacious battle with Liverpool’s Nick Ball, Lamati collapsed in the aftermath. The worst fears were realized as he was carried from the ring on a stretcher.

In the following hours, Lamati fought for his life and seemed to have come through the other side with improvements on the daily.

Boxing 5 Promotions have continued to update fans on the excellent progress made by Lamati, who is now hoping to be moved to a new ward outside of the ICU.

“Our Champion is making progress every day and has started eating,” said Boxing 5, “We await further details from the Doctors if he is moved to a new ward with the progress he has made.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for the kind messages and prayers. Keep those positive thoughts and prayers coming!”

Ludomo Lamati official updates:

June 3 : Ludumo is alert and showing signs of positive progress. The medical staff have him under supervision and are looking after him nicely.

Please continue the positive prayers for the Champion!

May 30 : Updated scans from the medical staff in Ireland have been completed. The results back by the surgeons have been positive.

The team will now look to reduce Ludumo’s medication tomorrow. This will start to bring him out of his induced state and give us the injury status with a more informed diagnosis of the recovery time needed.

We thank all South Africans for the good wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Official update May 29: Ludumo is still being closely monitored and cared for by the excellent doctors in Belfast.

His vital signs are stable, and we hope they will slowly stop the sedation from tomorrow onwards.

This is a process that takes time and healing. Please continue to send positive thoughts and prayers.

Official Statement May 28: On Sat, May 27, Ludumo Lamati was taken to the Belfast hospital. On arrival, numerous tests and scans were carried out.

He is currently under hospital care, and this morning’s latest feedback from the medical team is that his vital signs are stable.

We will provide further updates as soon as they become available. Please keep him in your prayers.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.