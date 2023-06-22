Adrien Broner returns to Pound for Pound list after 53 months out

Adrien Broner is back in the Pound for Pound reckoning for the first time since January 2019 after a comeback victory under new promoter Don King.

A combination of boxers without significant achievements in the modern day and Broner’s four-weight achievements pushed the American to 49 on the WBN list.

Broner was dropped after losing to Manny Pacquiao because he failed to win three bouts running. “The Problem” now returns following a dominating decision over Bill Hutchinson.

After linking up with former Mike Tyson handler King, Broner is being touted as a possible opponent for Regis Prograis or Ryan Garcia.

Of the two, only Prograis would allow Broner to improve his current P4P standing.

Adrien Broner is back on Pound for Pound list

1 Oleksandr USYK Heavy

2 Naoya INOUE Bantam

3 CANELO Alvarez Super Middle

4 Errol SPENCE J Welter

5 Dmitry BIVOL Light Heavy

6 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO Light

7 Devin HANEY Light

8 Shakur STEVENSON Light

9 Gervonta DAVIS Light

10 Jermell CHARLO Super Welter

11 Terence CRAWFORD Welter

12 Juan ESTRADA Superfly

13 Artur BETERBIEV Light Heavy

14 Teofimo LOPEZ Super Light

15 Tyson FURY Heavy

16 Kazuto IOKA Superfly

17 Emanuel NAVARRETE Super Feather

18 Rey VARGAS Feather

19 Jesse RODRIGUEZ Fly

20 Stephen FULTON JR. Super Bantam

21 Roman GONZALEZ Superfly

21 Teofimo LOPEZ Super Light

22 Regis PROGRAIS Super Light

23 Jack CATTERALL Super Light

24 Kosei TANAKA Superfly

25 Badou JACK Cruiser

26 Jermall CHARLO Middle

27 David BENAVIDEZ Super Middle

28 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN

Middle

29 Kenshiro TERAJI

Light Fly

30 Leo SANTA CRUZ

Feather

31 Jose RAMIREZ Feather

32 Payna PRADABSRI

Minimum

33 Knockout CP FRESHMART

Minimum

34 John Riel CASIMERO Super Bantam

35 Marlon TAPALES Super Bantam

36 Jaime MUNGUIA Middle

37 Callum SMITH Light Heavy

38 Robeisy RAMIREZ Cruiser

39 Mauricio Lara Feather

40 Fernando MARTINEZ SuperFly

41 Jai OPETAIA Cruiser

42 Joshua FRANCO SuperFly

43 Jaron ENNIS Welter

44 Zhanibek ALIMKHANUL Middle

45 Andy RUIZ JR. Heavy

46 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI Superfly

47 Brandon FIGUEROA Feather

48 Junto NAKATANI Superfly

49 Adrien BRONER Welter

50 Rolando ROMERO Super Light

Pound-for-Pound Rankings Criteria

Fighters earn more ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings get based on achievement in the sport. WBN will remove any boxer for lack of activity, retirement, or injury.

WBN’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings get based on world title wins, multi-weight titles, opponent caliber, and manner of victories.

Ability, longevity, and activity in a calendar year are also considered, along with reputation.

