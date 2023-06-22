Adrien Broner returns to Pound for Pound list after 53 months out

Adrien Broner is back in the Pound for Pound reckoning for the first time since January 2019 after a comeback victory under new promoter Don King.
A combination of boxers without significant achievements in the modern day and Broner’s four-weight achievements pushed the American to 49 on the WBN list.
Broner was dropped after losing to Manny Pacquiao because he failed to win three bouts running. “The Problem” now returns following a dominating decision over Bill Hutchinson.
After linking up with former Mike Tyson handler King, Broner is being touted as a possible opponent for Regis Prograis or Ryan Garcia.
Of the two, only Prograis would allow Broner to improve his current P4P standing.
1 Oleksandr USYK Heavy
2 Naoya INOUE Bantam
3 CANELO Alvarez Super Middle
4 Errol SPENCE J Welter
5 Dmitry BIVOL Light Heavy
6 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO Light
7 Devin HANEY Light
8 Shakur STEVENSON Light
9 Gervonta DAVIS Light
10 Jermell CHARLO Super Welter
11 Terence CRAWFORD Welter
12 Juan ESTRADA Superfly
13 Artur BETERBIEV Light Heavy
14 Teofimo LOPEZ Super Light
15 Tyson FURY Heavy
16 Kazuto IOKA Superfly
17 Emanuel NAVARRETE Super Feather
18 Rey VARGAS Feather
19 Jesse RODRIGUEZ Fly
20 Stephen FULTON JR. Super Bantam
21 Roman GONZALEZ Superfly
22 Regis PROGRAIS Super Light
23 Jack CATTERALL Super Light
24 Kosei TANAKA Superfly
25 Badou JACK Cruiser
26 Jermall CHARLO Middle
27 David BENAVIDEZ Super Middle
28 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
Middle
29 Kenshiro TERAJI
Light Fly
30 Leo SANTA CRUZ
Feather
31 Jose RAMIREZ Feather
32 Payna PRADABSRI
Minimum
33 Knockout CP FRESHMART
Minimum
34 John Riel CASIMERO Super Bantam
35 Marlon TAPALES Super Bantam
36 Jaime MUNGUIA Middle
37 Callum SMITH Light Heavy
38 Robeisy RAMIREZ Cruiser
39 Mauricio Lara Feather
40 Fernando MARTINEZ SuperFly
41 Jai OPETAIA Cruiser
42 Joshua FRANCO SuperFly
43 Jaron ENNIS Welter
44 Zhanibek ALIMKHANUL Middle
45 Andy RUIZ JR. Heavy
46 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI Superfly
47 Brandon FIGUEROA Feather
48 Junto NAKATANI Superfly
49 Adrien BRONER Welter
50 Rolando ROMERO Super Light
Pound-for-Pound Rankings Criteria
Fighters earn more ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings get based on achievement in the sport. WBN will remove any boxer for lack of activity, retirement, or injury.
WBN’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings get based on world title wins, multi-weight titles, opponent caliber, and manner of victories.
Ability, longevity, and activity in a calendar year are also considered, along with reputation.
