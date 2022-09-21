Pound for Pound Rankings – September 2022

World Boxing News presents the best of the best, the Pound for Pound Rankings of the Top 50 boxers worldwide as of September 2022.
After undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defended his titles, the pound-for-pound rankings altered slightly.
Canelo moved from three to two on the back of a second and more decisive victory over Gennadiy Golovkin.
Who is the number one P4P boxer?
Naoya Inoue drops one place to accommodate Canelo. However, both are still behind the planet’s current king of boxing, Oleksandr Usyk.
The Ukrainian’s brilliant win over Anthony Joshua in their rematch showdown last month is an unsurpassable feat.
Three-belt welterweight belt holder Errol Spence Jr. lies in fourth. While WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is fifth.
The top ten are WBO ruler at 147, Terence Crawford, WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and lightweight ruler Devin Haney.
The trio stands above super welterweight champion Jermall Charlo, holder of four world titles, and ex-pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez.
Cruiserweight Jai Opetaia, the IBF champion after beating Mairis Briedis, is creeping up the ratings after breaking the Top 50 earlier this year.
A combination of fighters like Nonito Donaire [TKO vs Inoue], Oscar Valdez [Stevenson UD], and Yordenis Ugas [loss to Spence] dropping out, and his stunning win, see the Aussie at 48.
Some of the top names in the boxing world currently sit outside the top ten, though. Juan Estrada, Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko to name a few.
Following his title defense on the Canelo vs GGG undercard, Jesse Rodriguez slightly moves to 18th on the list. “Bam” moves up from a previous ranking of 29.
Ahead of a significant fall of action, Usyk’s position could be threatened if a battle between Spence and Crawford is confirmed later in the year.
The fight’s winner will gain the top spot, depending on the outcome.
Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings – September 2022
1 Oleksandr USYK
2 CANELO Alvarez
3 Naoya INOUE
4 Errol SPENCE JR
5 Tyson FURY
6 Terence CRAWFORD
7 Dmitry BIVOL
8 Devin HANEY
9 Jermell CHARLO
10 Roman GONZALEZ
11 Gervonta DAVIS
12 Kazuto IOKA
13 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO
14 Juan ESTRADA
15 Shakur STEVENSON
16 Artur BETERBIEV
17 Rey VARGAS
18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ
19 Stephen FULTON JR.
20 Jack CATTERALL
21 George KAMBOSOS JR.
22 Teofimo LOPEZ
23 Kosei TANAKA
24 Leo SANTA CRUZ
25 Emanuel NAVARRETE
26 Deontay WILDER
27 Jermall CHARLO
28 David BENAVIDEZ
29 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
30 Andy RUIZ JR.
31 Jose RAMIREZ
32 Regis PROGRAIS
33 Demetrius ANDRADE
34 Gilberto RAMIREZ
35 Knockout CP FRESHMART
36 Keith ThurmanWelter
37 John Riel CASIMERO
38 Murodjon AKHMADALIEV
39 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI
40 Callum SMITH
41 Hiroto KYOGUCHI
42 Josh TAYLOR
43 Jose ZEPEDA
44 Jaime MUNGUIA
45 Payna PRADABSRI
46 Kenshiro TERAJI
47 Fernando MARTINEZ
48 Jai OPETAIA
49 Hector GARCIA
50 Lawrence OKOLIE
