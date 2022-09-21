Pound for Pound Rankings – September 2022

World Boxing News presents the best of the best, the Pound for Pound Rankings of the Top 50 boxers worldwide as of September 2022.

After undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defended his titles, the pound-for-pound rankings altered slightly.

Canelo moved from three to two on the back of a second and more decisive victory over Gennadiy Golovkin.

Who is the number one P4P boxer?

Naoya Inoue drops one place to accommodate Canelo. However, both are still behind the planet’s current king of boxing, Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian’s brilliant win over Anthony Joshua in their rematch showdown last month is an unsurpassable feat.

Three-belt welterweight belt holder Errol Spence Jr. lies in fourth. While WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is fifth.

The top ten are WBO ruler at 147, Terence Crawford, WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and lightweight ruler Devin Haney.

The trio stands above super welterweight champion Jermall Charlo, holder of four world titles, and ex-pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez.

Cruiserweight Jai Opetaia, the IBF champion after beating Mairis Briedis, is creeping up the ratings after breaking the Top 50 earlier this year.

A combination of fighters like Nonito Donaire [TKO vs Inoue], Oscar Valdez [Stevenson UD], and Yordenis Ugas [loss to Spence] dropping out, and his stunning win, see the Aussie at 48.

Some of the top names in the boxing world currently sit outside the top ten, though. Juan Estrada, Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko to name a few.

Following his title defense on the Canelo vs GGG undercard, Jesse Rodriguez slightly moves to 18th on the list. “Bam” moves up from a previous ranking of 29.

Ahead of a significant fall of action, Usyk’s position could be threatened if a battle between Spence and Crawford is confirmed later in the year.

The fight’s winner will gain the top spot, depending on the outcome.

Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings – September 2022

1 Oleksandr USYK



2 CANELO Alvarez



3 Naoya INOUE



4 Errol SPENCE JR



5 Tyson FURY



6 Terence CRAWFORD



7 Dmitry BIVOL



8 Devin HANEY



9 Jermell CHARLO



10 Roman GONZALEZ

11 Gervonta DAVIS

12 Kazuto IOKA

13 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO

14 Juan ESTRADA

15 Shakur STEVENSON

16 Artur BETERBIEV

17 Rey VARGAS

18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ

19 Stephen FULTON JR.

20 Jack CATTERALL

21 George KAMBOSOS JR.

22 Teofimo LOPEZ

23 Kosei TANAKA

24 Leo SANTA CRUZ

25 Emanuel NAVARRETE

26 Deontay WILDER

27 Jermall CHARLO

28 David BENAVIDEZ

29 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN

30 Andy RUIZ JR.

31 Jose RAMIREZ

32 Regis PROGRAIS

33 Demetrius ANDRADE

34 Gilberto RAMIREZ

35 Knockout CP FRESHMART

36 Keith ThurmanWelter

37 John Riel CASIMERO

38 Murodjon AKHMADALIEV

39 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI

40 Callum SMITH

41 Hiroto KYOGUCHI

42 Josh TAYLOR

43 Jose ZEPEDA

44 Jaime MUNGUIA

45 Payna PRADABSRI

46 Kenshiro TERAJI

47 Fernando MARTINEZ

48 Jai OPETAIA

49 Hector GARCIA

50 Lawrence OKOLIE

