World Boxing News updates on the current Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings following a successful weekend for the sport.
Sebastian Fundora is a mover on the list, who enters the WBN P4P Top 50 for the first time. His victory over Tim Tszyu cemented his place in 23rd, just a few places below the recognized number one in the division, Jermell Charlo. Tszyu drops down following his defeat but remains on the list due to his bravery in battle.
Another seismic shift came in the former of Gilberto Ramirez. ‘Zurdo’ blasted his way back at 31 after achieving a second-weight world title. His first was 168 pounds, and his following was 200 pounds, which is an incredible feat after he claimed the WBA cruiserweight title.
On the same night, Erislandy Lara demolished Michael Zerafa and took his place back on the list after an absence of several years. Lara, 40, took out a much younger challenger in defending his WBA middleweight crown.
The Top Ten stays unaltered, with Nayoa Inoue still boxing’s number one star. The Japanese puncher is set to defend his clutch of super bantamweight belts at the Tokyo Dome next month. His opponent will be Luis Nery, who also features in the P4P shake-up. Another win for Inoue will keep him far and away as the best boxer in the sport, above Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, and Canelo Alvarez in the indisputable top four.
Devin Haney, Dmitry Bivol, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, and Artur Beterbiev round out the top ten despite many fighters showing a lack of activity over the past 18 months.
Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings – April 2024
1 Naoya INOUE
2 Terence CRAWFORD
3 Oleksandr USYK
4 CANELO Alvarez
5 Devin HANEY
6 Dmitry BIVOL
7 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO
8 Shakur STEVENSON
9 Gervonta DAVIS
10 Artur BETERBIEV
11 to 25
11 Kazuto IOKA
12 Junto NAKATANI
13 Kosei TANAKA
14 Juan ESTRADA
15 Jesse RODRIGUEZ
16 Emauel NAVARRETE
17 David BENAVIDEZ
18 Jermell CHARLO
19 Teofimo LOPEZ
20 Kenshiro TERAJI
21 Janibek ALIMKHANULY
22 Tyson FURY
23 Sebastian FUNDORA
24 Anthony JOSHUA
25 Jermall CHARLO
26 to 50
26 Subriel MATIAS
27 O’Shaquie FOSTER
28 Jaime MUNGUIA
29 Takuma INOUE
30 Knockout CP FRESHMART
31 Gilberto RAMIREZ
32 Jai OPETAIA
33 Fernando MARTINEZ
34 Jaron ENNIS
35 Erislandy LARA
36 Brandon FIGUEROA
37 Rafael ESPINOZA
38 Isaac CRUZ
39 Adrien BRONER
40 Jose RAMIREZ
41 Tim TSZYU
42 Chris EUBANK JR
43 Giovani SANTILLAN
44 Stephen FULTON JR
45 Marlon TAPALES
46 Luis NERY
47 Joseph PARKER
48 Arnold BARBOZA JR
49 Israil MADRIMOV
50 Joe CORDINA
