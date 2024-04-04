World Boxing News updates on the current Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings following a successful weekend for the sport.

Sebastian Fundora is a mover on the list, who enters the WBN P4P Top 50 for the first time. His victory over Tim Tszyu cemented his place in 23rd, just a few places below the recognized number one in the division, Jermell Charlo. Tszyu drops down following his defeat but remains on the list due to his bravery in battle.

Another seismic shift came in the former of Gilberto Ramirez. ‘Zurdo’ blasted his way back at 31 after achieving a second-weight world title. His first was 168 pounds, and his following was 200 pounds, which is an incredible feat after he claimed the WBA cruiserweight title.

On the same night, Erislandy Lara demolished Michael Zerafa and took his place back on the list after an absence of several years. Lara, 40, took out a much younger challenger in defending his WBA middleweight crown.

The Top Ten stays unaltered, with Nayoa Inoue still boxing’s number one star. The Japanese puncher is set to defend his clutch of super bantamweight belts at the Tokyo Dome next month. His opponent will be Luis Nery, who also features in the P4P shake-up. Another win for Inoue will keep him far and away as the best boxer in the sport, above Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, and Canelo Alvarez in the indisputable top four.

Devin Haney, Dmitry Bivol, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, and Artur Beterbiev round out the top ten despite many fighters showing a lack of activity over the past 18 months.

Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings – April 2024

1 Naoya INOUE

2 Terence CRAWFORD

3 Oleksandr USYK

4 CANELO Alvarez

5 Devin HANEY

6 Dmitry BIVOL

7 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO

8 Shakur STEVENSON

9 Gervonta DAVIS

10 Artur BETERBIEV

11 to 25

11 Kazuto IOKA

12 Junto NAKATANI

13 Kosei TANAKA

14 Juan ESTRADA

15 Jesse RODRIGUEZ

16 Emauel NAVARRETE

17 David BENAVIDEZ

18 Jermell CHARLO

19 Teofimo LOPEZ

20 Kenshiro TERAJI

21 Janibek ALIMKHANULY

22 Tyson FURY

23 Sebastian FUNDORA

24 Anthony JOSHUA

25 Jermall CHARLO

26 to 50

26 Subriel MATIAS

27 O’Shaquie FOSTER

28 Jaime MUNGUIA

29 Takuma INOUE

30 Knockout CP FRESHMART

31 Gilberto RAMIREZ

32 Jai OPETAIA

33 Fernando MARTINEZ

34 Jaron ENNIS

35 Erislandy LARA

36 Brandon FIGUEROA

37 Rafael ESPINOZA

38 Isaac CRUZ

39 Adrien BRONER

40 Jose RAMIREZ

41 Tim TSZYU

42 Chris EUBANK JR

43 Giovani SANTILLAN

44 Stephen FULTON JR

45 Marlon TAPALES

46 Luis NERY

47 Joseph PARKER

48 Arnold BARBOZA JR

49 Israil MADRIMOV

50 Joe CORDINA

